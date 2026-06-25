Columbus Businesses Increase Investment in Corporate Event Catering During Summer 2026

Columbus, Ohio, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — From training days in Dublin to client meetings in downtown Columbus, businesses across Central Ohio are booking more corporate event catering this summer. After years of scaled-back in-person gatherings, companies are actively bringing employees and customers back to the table.

The National Restaurant Association has noted ongoing growth in foodservice demand connected to workplace dining, meetings, and group events, as organizations put greater weight on employee engagement and face-to-face collaboration. Locally, providers of corporate catering in Columbus, Ohio, are fielding more enquiries from businesses planning everything from executive lunches to large team days.

Why Companies Are Rethinking How They Handle Meals

A few years ago, food at a company meeting was often an afterthought – a stack of pizza boxes ordered the morning of. That approach has started to show its limits. Late deliveries, thin menu options, and unmet dietary requests have a way of derailing a carefully scheduled event before the afternoon even begins.

Anyone who has coordinated a full-day training knows how quickly the lunch situation becomes part of the conversation. Employees ask about dietary restrictions, the agenda shifts, and a delayed meal can push everything that follows. That reality has pushed many businesses toward professional catering rather than scrambling for last-minute restaurant orders.

Headcount forecasting, estimating attendance before committing to a food order, has also become a bigger priority. Getting those numbers right up front keeps food waste down and costs predictable.

A common scenario

One Columbus office manager described a problem that will sound familiar to anyone who has run an all-day session. When lunch wasn’t brought in, employees left the building in small groups, and afternoon meetings rarely kicked off on schedule. Providing on-site lunch solved most of the timing issues in one move.

Choosing the right approach

Businesses typically weigh three options: put an employee in charge of coordinating food, place a restaurant order close to the event date, or work with a dedicated corporate caterer. For larger gatherings, or any event where timing and variety both matter, most organizers find that a professional caterer reduces the administrative lift considerably and keeps things running more smoothly on the day.

Planning Ahead Pays Off

For most businesses, catering for corporate events only become a talking point when something goes wrong – a missing option, a late arrival, or half the team returning from lunch after the next session has already started. As the summer event calendar fills up across Columbus, more companies are putting food arrangements on their planning list earlier, so that meetings, training sessions, and client events can run the way they were intended to.

Businesses with upcoming meetings, workshops, client presentations, or employee events can reach out to Columbus Corporate Caterers to discuss menu options, scheduling, and event requirements.

About Columbus Corporate Caterers

Columbus Corporate Caterers provides catering services for businesses across Central Ohio. The company handles corporate meetings, employee appreciation events, training programs, office lunches, and client gatherings, with menus designed for professional workplace settings.

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Columbus Corporate Caterers

Phone: (614) 866-4395

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Website: ColumbusCorporateCatering.com

FAQs

Q: How far in advance should catering be arranged?

A: Short-notice orders can sometimes be accommodated, but most businesses find that booking a few days ahead opens up more menu choices and makes the whole planning process easier.

Q: Can menu options be adjusted for dietary needs?