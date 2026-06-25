Helena, Montana, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today launched a comprehensive patient education initiative focused on the side effects and potential complications of hair transplant surgery. The program provides evidence‑based information through GoTo Telemed’s secure platform, helping prospective patients understand the full spectrum of outcomes—from common, temporary reactions to rare but serious complications.

Hair transplantation is generally considered a safe and effective procedure for androgenetic alopecia and other forms of hair loss. However, as with any surgical intervention, it carries risks. A 2025 systematic review and meta‑analysis found that pain, swelling, and edema at the donor site were the most frequently reported complications, while scarring was the most common issue reported at the recipient site. A separate scoping review reported overall complication rates between 1.2% and 4.7%.

Common Side Effects

Pain and Discomfort — The most frequently reported complication. In observational studies, 63.57% of patients reported pain. Discomfort typically resolves within the first 24‑48 hours.

Swelling (Edema) — A common temporary side effect, particularly on the forehead and around the eyes, usually peaking on day 3 and resolving within a week.

Bleeding and Scabbing — Minor bleeding and scab formation are normal parts of the healing process.

Itching — A natural part of healing.

Temporary Numbness — Caused by disruption of superficial nerve endings during surgery. Most cases resolve within a few weeks to months.

Shock Loss — Temporary shedding of existing or newly transplanted hair due to surgical trauma. Typically occurs 2‑8 weeks after surgery and resolves within several months.

Infection — Up to 11% in some reports, though most infections are mild and treatable when proper postoperative hygiene is maintained.

Rare but Serious Complications

Scarring — Hypertrophic scarring or keloid formation after FUT has been reported in up to 15.1% of cases. Scarring was the most frequently reported recipient‑site complication.

Folliculitis — Sterile folliculitis was noted in 203 patients in one large series, persisting from 3 weeks to 3 months postoperatively.

Arteriovenous Fistula (AVF) — Reported in 11 patients (40.7%) and associated with FUE using punch graft technique.

Graft Failure — Transplanted follicles may fail to grow, resulting in patchy or unnatural‑looking results.

Scalp Necrosis — A rare but serious complication affecting 0.03‑0.1% of patients. Risk factors include smoking (66.7% of cases), hypertension, and diabetes.

Reducing Risk

Patients can significantly reduce their risk of complications by choosing experienced, board‑certified surgeons, following all postoperative care instructions, managing underlying conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, and avoiding smoking before and after surgery.

GoTo Telemed’s educational program provides patients with access to board‑certified dermatologists and hair restoration specialists for preoperative counseling and postoperative support.