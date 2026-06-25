Legislative Attorney Maaria Mozaffar Brings Nationwide Religious Liberty Town Hall to Congress

Multifaith Coalition Delivers Policy Summit Transcript to Every Member of Congress Amid Rising Threats to Faith Communities

Posted on 2026-06-25 by in Government, Law, Non Profit // 0 Comments

CHICAGO, IL, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — In a pivotal moment for America, legislative attorney Maaria Mozaffar has convened a Nationwide Religious Liberties Policy Town Hall Livestream, bringing together legal scholars, policy experts, academics, and faith leaders from Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and other faith traditions for a landmark conversation on religious freedom in a diverse democracy. A comprehensive summary of policy positions and a full transcript of the event are now being distributed to every member of the United States Congress.

Held at a time of heightened political polarization and increased violence against faith communities, the Town Hall created a rare and substantive space for cross-faith dialogue on the most complex religious liberty challenges shaping national policy. The event addressed what meaningful constitutional protections must look like as America grapples with dehumanizing rhetoric and attacks on religious minorities.

Maaria has successfully advanced bipartisan legislation to protect faith communities and strengthen civil rights protections. By placing the summit’s findings directly in the hands of Congress, Mozaffar and her coalition are ensuring that faith communities have a formal voice in the nation’s most pressing domestic and foreign policy debates.

“This Town Hall is a model to the nation of civil discourse on key Religious Liberties Policy issues by multifaith policy experts, legal scholars, academics, and faith leaders across the country to have impactful, inclusive policies that protect the dignity of all faiths. In this moment, civil discourse is our collective responsibility to reaffirm that political dehumanizing rhetoric and political violence have no place in our country,” said Maaria Mozaffar, Legislative Attorney.

See the full transcript from the Town Hall HERE.

About Maaria Mozaffar
Maaria Mozaffar is a nationally recognized legislative attorney with a record of successfully advancing bipartisan legislation that protects faith communities and strengthens civil rights protections.

Media Contact:
Emerald-Jane Hunter
emerald@mywhyagency.com

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