AlphaNext Technology Solutions Enables AI-Powered Intelligent Manufacturing Operations for Sumato Foods Pvt. Ltd.

London, UK, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Sumato Foods Pvt Ltd partnered with AlphaNext Technology Solutions to implement an AI-powered automation platform designed for utter visibility and Order intelligence, inventory, production, billing, reporting and Point Of Sales operations across multiple business locations.

As operational complexity increased with scale, the company required a centralized system capable of improving visibility, automating workflows, and reducing manual operational dependencies.

AlphaNext developed a unified intelligent platform connecting production centers, retail operations, inventory management, billing, and resource workflows into a single AI-powered ecosystem.

The solution includes:

AI-powered inventory and operational management

Automated order processing and billing workflows

Integrated POS and production management

Real-time operational visibility and analytics

Multi-location workflow automation

Intelligent resource and inventory tracking

Speaking about the collaboration, Rohit Ghorpade, Managing Director, Sumato Foods Pvt Ltd, shared:

“Managing multiple orders from POS to different factories was a big challenge for us. Also visibility across inventory, production, billing, human resources, and Point of Sales operations across multiple locations had become increasingly complex as we scaled. Alphanext’s AI-powered automation platform unified our two production centers, retail operations, and resource management into a single intelligent system.

We now have real-time visibility into inventory, automated order processing, streamlined billing, and significantly improved operational efficiency. What previously required multiple manual interventions is now largely automated, allowing our team to focus on growth rather than administration.”

The collaboration reflects the growing adoption of AI-powered operational infrastructure across manufacturing and retail businesses seeking scalable automation and intelligent workflow management.

About AlphaNext Technology Solutions:

AlphaNext Technology Solutions is an AI development and digital transformation company focused on building enterprise AI platforms, operational intelligence systems, automation ecosystems, and scalable digital products. The company develops custom AI-powered solutions across industries with seamless integration into existing ERP, CRM, HRMS, and operational tools.

Website: https://www.alphanext.tech

Media Contact

AlphaNext Technology Solutions

Website: https://www.alphanext.tech

Email: marketing@alphanext.tech