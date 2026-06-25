Goodfirms Highlights 9,548 Vetted Mobile App Development Companies in India

India’s deep developer talent pool and city-by-city rate variation make it a top sourcing destination for mobile app development, according to Goodfirms research and verified company data.

Las Vegas, NV, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Goodfirms, a leading B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform, today highlighted its directory of 9,548 verified mobile app development companies based in India, reflecting the country’s continued rise as a primary global sourcing hub for mobile app development services.

As businesses worldwide weigh development costs against delivery quality, the broader market data shows hourly rates for Indian developers vary meaningfully by experience level, platform specialization, and city, with junior freelance developers starting as low as $10/hour in Ahmedabad and experienced agency developers in Mumbai commanding up to $70/hour.

By comparison, mobile app developers in the U.S. charge $100–$250 per hour for comparable work, and developers in Europe charge $80–$150 per hour. Outsourcing to India can reduce overall mobile app development costs by 60–70% compared to U.S. or European rates.

City-Wise Hourly Rates for Mobile App Developers in India

Goodfirms’ research breaks down hourly rates across India’s major development hubs, reflecting how location shapes cost alongside experience level:

City Junior (0–2 Yrs) Mid-Level (2–5 Yrs) Experienced (5+ Yrs) Mumbai $18–$30 $35–$50 $55–$70 Pune $18–$30 $30–$40 $50–$60 Bangalore $15–$25 $30–$45 $50–$65 Delhi/NCR $15–$25 $30–$45 $50–$65 Chennai $15–$30 $22–$35 $40–$50 Hyderabad $12–$20 $25–$40 $45–$55 Ahmedabad $10–$18 $20–$35 $40–$50

Mumbai and Pune command the highest rates at the experienced tier, while Ahmedabad remains the most cost-effective entry point across all experience levels — a spread that gives businesses flexibility to match talent location with budget and project complexity.

Businesses can also browse city-specific shortlists for Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi — or view the full, continually updated India directory, filterable by specialization, city, and client ratings, at the top Mobile App Development Companies in India page on Goodfirms.

“Cost has always been the headline reason businesses look to India for app development, but the more important story is that cost reduction isn’t coming at the expense of quality,” said Rachel Ray, research analyst at Goodfirms. “We’ve vetted thousands of companies in this category, and the depth of capability — across native iOS and Android development, cross-platform frameworks, and emerging areas like AI-powered app features — shows India has matured into a full-service development market, not just a low-cost alternative.”

The demand driving this growth is well documented. According to mobile data firm Sensor Tower, India’s in-app purchase revenue crossed $300 million in the first quarter of 2026 alone, up 33% year-over-year, with non-gaming categories — including utilities, video streaming, and generative AI apps — leading the growth. Annual in-app purchase revenue in India has more than doubled since 2021, rising from $520 million to over $1 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $1.25 billion in 2026. As Indian users spend more time and money inside mobile apps, businesses face increasing pressure to build and ship high-quality apps quickly — fueling sustained demand for experienced development partners.

Every company listed in Goodfirms’ India mobile app development directory is evaluated through Goodfirms’ proprietary Company Performance Algorithm, which scores firms on Core Competencies and a 360-Performance View — including market experience, client reviews, portfolio verification, and industry reputation. Client reviews undergo a verification process that includes identity and project-relationship checks before publication, helping ensure businesses are evaluating real, substantiated track records rather than self-reported claims.

The India listing is part of Goodfirms’ broader global platform, which features more than 110,000 listed companies and 80,000+ verified client reviews across 160+ countries, helping over 2 million monthly users research and select technology partners.

About Goodfirms

Goodfirms is a B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform that helps businesses find and evaluate software development, IT services, and digital marketing companies worldwide. Through a combination of in-house research, a proprietary performance algorithm, and verified client reviews, Goodfirms provides buyers with data-driven insights to make informed technology partnership decisions.

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Sophia Jaden

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