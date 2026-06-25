HOUSTON, TX, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Collectors Firearms, the company which describes itself as “The Best Damn Gunshop in the World,” proudly reiterates its well-earned status as the most reliable and extensive source of firearms in Houston. Known for the largest and most diversified collection of products in the country, including modern firearms, antique weapons, collectible long arms, military memorabilia, edged weapons, Class III NFA and much more, Collectors Firearms justifies its reputation as the gun store par excellence in Houston.

If you are looking for pistols for sale in Houston or hunting for a Civil War vintage rifle, or need professional maintenance for your weapons, at Collectors Firearms you get an experience that cannot be offered by any other firearms retail shop in Texas.

A Living Museum and a Working Gun Store in Houston

Visiting Collectors Firearms is different from visiting any typical gun shop in Houston. This is an exquisite showcase in which history and craftsmanship rule. Antique pistols using flintlocks can be found side by side with semi-automatic handguns. Famous Colt pistols, which have been made after the original Patent Fire-Arms, introduced to the world in 1836 by Samuel Colt, can be found alongside Winchester lever-action rifles used by people who crossed America. Japanese and German weapons are showcased together with the real memorabilia of the Civil War, battle flags, and headgears.

This is more than just sales. This is a unique curation that is constantly changing its look every day with new merchandise and acquisitions. Clients are advised to visit the shop regularly since its inventory is never static; rather, it is continuously updated with new acquisitions both in the online and in-store catalogues.

The Widest Selection of Handguns for Sale in Houston

When it comes to finding firearms for sale in Houston that will fit your specific needs, Collectors Firearms is a great place to start because of its unparalleled variety. The modern handgun collection features classic models such as Derringers, Smith & Wesson revolvers, 1911s, Lugers, and an increasing range of current designs.

In addition, the antique handgun collection is comprised of true gems from history such as cartridge pistols and revolvers that have something to do with the Civil War, the Wild West, and both World Wars. All of the antiques that can be found at Collectors Firearms have been verified and authenticated by professionals, which means you can rely on this store to find antique handguns for sale in Houston.

Class III/NFA firearms enthusiasts will find a wide range of full-auto guns and other regulated items available.

Beyond Handguns: A Comprehensive Firearms and Collectibles Destination

Inventory at Collectors Firearms does not stop at handguns alone. The rifle division boasts an excellent stock of pre-and post-war sporting rifles, military surplus rifles both domestic and foreign as well as modern tactical rifles, and numerous rifle accessories and optics. In the shotgun division, one will find Brownings, over/unders, semi-automatics, pump-actions and single-shots ranging from target guns to duck hunters.

What sets Collectors Firearms apart is its commemorative firearms inventory that provides collectors with limited edition Colt, Winchester and American Historical commemoratives paying homage to landmarks and key moments in the history of America. These historical treasures have never been ignored by the most discriminating of gun buyers.

Edged weapons including Japanese katana, German daggers, as well as modern production knives, Civil War memorabilia, antique ammunition, tools, and accessories, and a full line of scopes and ammunition complete the inventory list.

Expert Services: Gunsmithing, Transfers, and More

What really makes Collectors Firearms stand out from other firearm stores in Houston is not only the wide variety of guns that the company offers, but also its services. Collectors Firearms has professional gunsmiths who will not only repair and maintain the gun, but also provide custom work for every firearm the client brings in, regardless of whether it is a 100-year old antique or a new gun that the client wants to personalize.

Transfers of firearms are provided with professionalism and efficiency, making Collectors Firearms a popular FFL dealer among people buying guns online or out-of-state dealers. The staff at the shop is also highly educated in assisting people in getting their first gun legally and learning how to use it safely. They know all the ins and outs of Texas laws related to the purchase of firearms and gun storage and which guns would suit every specific buyer the best.

Collectors Firearms also has educational programs aimed at educating people about historical and contemporary firearms.

Shop In-Store or Online — Across Texas and Nationwide

Collectors Firearms not only provides its services through the Houston showroom but also through the online facility available on their website, collectorsfirearms.com, which allows customers from anywhere in Texas and the whole country to go through the collection, view newly added items, and buy firearms, collectibles, and accessories in a hassle-free manner. All purchases made online are always made in accordance with all the laws applicable to firearms transfer, and this transfer is done through a network of certified dealers.

If you live in the Houston area, then a visit to Collectors Firearms will surely be an exciting experience for you as there are certain things that simply cannot be viewed through the computer screen. You will get assistance from our staff, and you will get answers to all your queries. We will be able to tell you the story of a particular piece as well as help you select it.

About Collectors Firearms

Collectors Firearms is the leading gun store and one of the best collectibles firearms dealers in the United States. The store deals in vintage and modern guns such as pistols, rifles, shotguns, firearms memorabilia, edged weapons, military items, Class III NFA items and accessories. The store caters for collectors, shooters and history lovers from all over the nation and it is recognized for having a dedicated staff and outstanding customer service.