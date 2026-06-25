The Prodigy Advantage: How ODM International School Empowers High-Potential Learners

Gurugram, India, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — As academic aspirations among students continue to evolve, schools are increasingly looking beyond conventional classroom learning to provide structured pathways for competitive success. ODM International School, one of the emerging schools in Gurgaon, is strengthening this approach through the Prodigy Program, an initiative developed by ODM Educational Group to identify and nurture academically gifted students from an early stage of their educational journey.

The Prodigy Program is an initiative designed to identify and nurture exceptional academic talent from Grade VIII and Grade X. Through its integrated 4-year (Classes IX–XII) and 2-year (Classes XI–XII) pathways, the program combines school education with focused preparation for competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET, and IPM. With specialised mentoring in academic subjects, aptitude development, and problem-solving skills, the program aims to help students build strong foundations and achieve excellence in national-level entrance examinations.

The initiative was conceptualised to create an ecosystem in which academic excellence, critical thinking, and long-term career planning can be developed in a balanced manner. Through specialised mentoring, subject-focused instruction, and regular assessments, students receive focused guidance in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Mental Aptitude. Commerce aspirants benefit from dedicated training in Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning.

Conducted in both online and offline modes, the Prodigy Program operates on an invitation-only model, ensuring that selected students receive personalised academic attention and mentorship. The program seeks to build not only subject mastery but also the discipline, analytical skills, and examination readiness required for success at the national level.

Educational experts increasingly emphasise the importance of early academic mentoring, particularly during secondary and senior secondary years when career pathways begin to take shape. Integrated programs such as Prodigy help students align their school curriculum with future aspirations, reducing fragmented preparation and allowing them to develop a deeper understanding of concepts over an extended period.

Sharing his experience, Ankit Goyal, a Class XI student, said, “The Prodigy Program has helped me approach learning with greater clarity and confidence. The guidance from mentors, regular practice sessions, and exposure to advanced concepts have strengthened my understanding of subjects and improved my problem-solving abilities. It has also helped me manage school studies and competitive exam preparation in a more structured way.”

According to educationists, one of the key challenges students face today is balancing academic performance with readiness for competitive examinations. By integrating both dimensions into a single learning pathway, the program seeks to reduce academic stress while promoting consistent progress and conceptual understanding.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said, “Every student possesses unique potential, but realising that potential requires the right environment, mentorship, and academic direction. The Prodigy Program was designed to identify promising learners early and provide them with sustained support throughout their formative years.”

The growing demand for value-based and future-focused education has reinforced the need for programs that combine academic rigour with holistic development. Institutions are increasingly expected to equip students not only with knowledge but also with critical thinking, adaptability, and the ability to navigate a rapidly changing world. Initiatives such as the Prodigy Program reflect this broader shift toward nurturing well-rounded learners capable of excelling in both academic and professional environments.

As educational institutions continue to innovate in response to changing learner needs, ODM International School’s Prodigy Program represents a structured effort to support high-potential students. The initiative reinforces the school’s growing recognition among leading schools in Gurgaon for delivering purposeful and student-centric education.

About ODM International School

ODM International School, Gurugram, is committed to delivering a future-ready education that combines academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. The school provides a learner-centric environment supported by experienced educators, modern learning practices, and diverse opportunities that enable students to grow intellectually, socially, and ethically. Through initiatives that foster critical thinking, leadership, and lifelong learning, ODM International School continues to prepare students for success in higher education and beyond.