SimplyCast and Local College Partner to Develop Next-Generation Smart City Solutions

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast, a leader in no-code digital engagement and automation technology, collaborated with Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) on a Smart City infrastructure initiative. The project aims to explore the future of connected municipal operations through automation, GIS-enabled workflows, and cross-department digital services.

The collaboration was focused on developing practical solutions that demonstrated how cities can revolutionize infrastructure operations, improve responsiveness to citizen requests, and streamline internal workflows using existing municipal datasets and digital infrastructure.

At the center of the initiative are applications developed for municipal work order management, asset management, and mobile inventory operations. These applications utilize SimplyCast’s API and backend platform capabilities, leveraging open municipal GIS mapping data, including datasets from ArcGIS Online. This integration enables municipal teams to create interactive operational environments, illustrating how municipalities can effectively combine mapping systems, automation, and no-code workflow orchestration into a cohesive operational ecosystem.

“Municipalities are under increasing pressure to modernize services while working within existing systems and budgets,” said President & CEO, Saeed El-Darahali, “This collaboration with NSCC demonstrated how municipalities can connect operational data, GIS intelligence, and automated workflows to create more responsive and future-ready municipal services.”

The municipal operational scenarios include citizen issue reporting, work order processing, contractor coordination, mobile asset management, and tracking of consumable inventory. One featured solution demonstrates how a citizen-reported infrastructure issue—such as a pothole—can move through a fully connected workflow:

A citizen submits an issue through a digital form or map interface

Municipal staff review and process the request

A work order is automatically generated and assigned

Contractors receive updates through mobile workflows and notifications

Completion reports, photos, and status updates are returned to the system

GIS and operational data are synchronized throughout the process

The applications integrate municipal GIS layers to automate data enrichment processes. For instance, district information can be automatically assigned to work orders using ArcGIS district datasets, reducing manual administrative work and improving operational accuracy.

Beyond work order management, the collaboration also explored mobile-first capabilities for asset and inventory management. Municipal field staff can scan assets using QR codes, review inventory details in real time, submit condition reports, update consumable counts, and attach photos directly from mobile devices. All activity is synchronized through the SimplyCast platform to create a centralized and auditable operational record.

The architecture behind the initiative combines municipal ArcGIS Online data sources, REST APIs, and the SimplyCast platform’s service layer to create a connected operational environment that can integrate across departments while remaining flexible for future expansion.

The project is part of SimplyCast’s broader Smart City and Municipal Urban Operations ecosystem, currently under development. The ecosystem is focused on enabling municipalities to modernize infrastructure management, public service coordination, citizen engagement, and operational visibility through scalable digital workflows.

Key platform capabilities demonstrated through the initiative include:

GIS-enabled operational mapping

Multi-channel citizen engagement

No-code workflow automation

Cross-department integration

Mobile workforce coordination

Real-time dashboards and notifications

API connectivity with existing municipal datasets

Configurable digital forms and reporting workflows

“NSCC was pleased to work with SimplyCast on this Mitacs project, supporting a local company in expanding the potential of technology aimed at improving municipal government efficiency. The collaboration also provided our IT student, Cole O’Donnell, with valuable real-world experience through engagement with municipalities and the development of practical use cases. Partnerships like this are invaluable, enabling students to earn while they learn while delivering meaningful value to industry,” said Joanne Firth, Industry Liaison Officer.

Throughout the collaboration, SimplyCast and NSCC aimed to demonstrate how municipalities can move beyond traditional siloed systems and toward integrated operational ecosystems that improve service delivery, operational efficiency, and infrastructure responsiveness.

Contact SimplyCast’s Sales Team at sales@simplycast.com to request a demo of the solution.

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is a global leader in engagement automation and no-code workflow technology, providing organizations with tools for communication, data management, operational automation, and citizen engagement across multiple industries, including government, healthcare, education, and smart city initiatives.