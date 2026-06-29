HLTH Code’s Plant-Based Formula Meets Growing Demand for Clean Everyday Nutrition

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — HLTH Code, a U.S.-based health nutrition brand headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, is gaining attention for its science-driven meal replacement shakes designed to support overall wellness and physical performance. The company was created to solve a common problem: many people struggle to get the right nutrients from everyday meals due to busy schedules, inconsistent eating habits, or lack of access to balanced food. HLTH Code aimed to develop a convenient solution that delivers the essential nutrients the body needs – without relying on sugary drinks or heavily processed supplements.

The company was co-founded by metabolic scientist Ben Bikman, PhD, along with entrepreneur Joel Bikman, with the goal of helping people achieve balanced nutrition in a simple and practical way. Dr. Ben Bikman is a leading metabolic scientist whose extensive research has shown that feeding the body with the right mix of nutrients – while leaving out artificial ingredients – can lead to significant health benefits. Together, the founders built HLTH Code on a foundation of science-backed nutrition designed to work for real people in real life.

As interest in plant-based eating continues to rise, more individuals are looking for nutrition products that align with their dietary values without sacrificing completeness or quality. HLTH Code’s plant-based meal replacement shake addresses this need directly, offering a formulation that draws entirely from plant-derived ingredients while delivering the same balanced nutritional profile the brand is known for.

The shake provides a meaningful amount of plant-based protein per serving, sourced from a blend designed to supply a full range of essential amino acids – something that single plant protein sources often fall short of on their own. Combined with healthy plant-derived fats, dietary fiber, and a comprehensive range of vitamins and minerals, the shake functions as a genuinely complete meal rather than a simple protein supplement.

One of the key concerns with many plant-based products is the use of artificial sweeteners, synthetic additives, or excessive processing to compensate for flavor. HLTH Code’s plant-based formula avoids these shortcuts entirely. It contains no added sugars, no artificial sweeteners, and no synthetic preservatives, keeping the ingredient profile clean and straightforward.

The shake is suitable for individuals following vegan or dairy-free lifestyles, those with common food sensitivities, and anyone looking to reduce their reliance on animal-based products without compromising their daily nutritional intake. Simple to prepare and easy to incorporate into any routine, it offers a practical plant-based option for everyday use.

About HLTH Code

HLTH Code is a U.S.-based nutrition brand headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, known for its nutritionally complete meal replacement shakes created for simple, everyday nutrition and to support metabolic health. Available in multiple flavors, including plant-based options, the shakes contain a balanced mix of protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Made with quality ingredients and no added sugar, HLTH Code supports steady energy, lasting fullness, and overall wellness as part of a healthy lifestyle.

For more information about HLTH Code, visit: https://gethlth.com/