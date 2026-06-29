Outdoor Mosquito Killers Spotted in Qingxi Town Park, Dongguan

Qingxi, China, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, many observant residents have noticed some new additions to Qingxi Cultural Park – outdoor mosquito killers have quietly been installed in previously overlooked shady corners and near benches. These lamps operate 24 hours a day, their blue light constantly illuminating, using mosquitoes’ phototaxis to continuously attract and kill them.

Currently, it is the peak season for vector-borne infectious diseases. The Qingxi Urban Management Bureau is no longer relying solely on traditional pesticide spraying but has introduced new physical mosquito control methods. Kind-hearted businesses have generously donated funds, and urban management officers have acted as “installers,” selecting sites, wiring, and debugging, all to provide citizens with an invisible “protective umbrella” during the peak mosquito season.

Mosquitoes not only cause itchy bites but can also transmit dengue fever and chikungunya, among other febrile diseases. The newly installed mosquito killers utilize mosquitoes’ phototaxis, using specific wavelengths of light as bait to attract and kill adult mosquitoes. Silent, odorless, and pollution-free, these mosquito-killing lamps effectively reduce mosquito density without affecting people’s mood for walking or dancing.

After being put into use, the mosquito-killing lamps have shown significant mosquito-killing effects. Simultaneously, by utilizing AI technology to analyze vector types, they have provided strong support for vector control in Qingxi Park.

These small lamps are a microcosm of Qingxi Town’s efforts to implement vector-borne infectious disease prevention and control in Dongguan. Currently, Dongguan is in a critical period of mosquito prevention and control; no one can stand idly by in the fight against heatstroke and other infectious diseases-everyone is a key player. The Qingxi Urban Management Department’s collaboration with caring businesses aims to encourage greater social participation. From clearing stagnant water to installing mosquito-proof facilities, a comprehensive health protection network is being woven. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights