5 Stars Roofing Emerges as the Most Trusted Roofing Contractors in South Carolina, Offering Full-Service Commercial Roofing Services Across Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, and Beyond

Charleston, United States, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — 5 Stars Roofing, one of the most reliable full-service roofing companies in South Carolina, has expanded its commercial roofing services to include businesses, industrial facility owners, and property managers in Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Blythewood, and the surrounding communities. Licensed and bonded under RBC 953, 5 Stars Roofing has been in business for 10 years, restoring properties throughout the Palmetto State during that time with no money up front.

This growth has created demand in the commercial real estate market, and with that growth comes the need for experienced commercial roofing contractors who are familiar with the technical demands of large commercial roofing systems and the unique challenges of South Carolina’s commercial real estate market. Whether it’s the humidity and storms that come with hurricane season in Charleston, the high summer temperatures and frequent thunderstorms in the Midlands, or any other weather-related concern, South Carolina businesses are looking for roofing contractors who can provide long-lasting roofing solutions that are installed correctly.

Commercial Roofing Services Specifically for South Carolina Companies

Whether it’s a minor repair, a full replacement, or a new installation, 5 Stars Roofing’s commercial roofing services are designed to handle the entire life cycle of a commercial roof. The company caters to a wide variety of commercial and industrial property types, from retail centers and office buildings to warehouses and multi-family complexes throughout South Carolina. Commercial projects start with a comprehensive roof inspection and a clear project estimate that gives business owners and property managers a complete understanding of the project scope, the materials to be used, and the investment required before any work begins.

The company’s commercial roofing division has extensive experience with the many types of roofing systems typically used on commercial buildings in South Carolina, such as flat membrane systems, TPO, EPDM, modified bitumen systems, and metal roofing applications. Contractors should know how to properly install these systems in South Carolina by understanding how coastal humidity, wind-driven rain, and rapid temperature changes affect various membrane types over time. 5 Stars Roofing applies that local knowledge to every commercial project, and its workmanship has earned it a five-star reputation among property owners across the state.

Storm Damage and Insurance Claims Support for Commercial Properties

One of the most valuable features of 5 Stars Roofing’s commercial roofing services is that they are actively involved in the process of handling storm damage insurance claims. South Carolina businesses face major roofing risks during hurricane season and the state’s numerous severe thunderstorm events—damage that can be more extensive than it initially appears and may be fully or partially covered by insurance if properly documented. 5 Stars Roofing works directly with commercial property owners and their insurance providers to assess, document, and file insurance claims as accurately as possible, ensuring that all insurable damage is recorded before the repair process begins.

The team is familiar with the terminology and documentation that insurance adjusters expect for commercial claims, and they work closely with adjusters during property visits to make sure nothing is overlooked. For business owners in Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, and throughout South Carolina, having roofing contractors with experience in handling insurance claims can mean the difference between a fully covered roof restoration and a significant out-of-pocket expense. In addition, 5 Stars Roofing’s no-money-up-front policy applies to commercial customers as well, making it uncommon for a South Carolina roofing company to request payment for materials before they are delivered and work has begun.

A South Carolina Roofing Company That Believes Every Job Is Someone’s Livelihood

The main thing that sets 5 Stars Roofing apart from the many roofing contractors in South Carolina is its belief that every roofing project, whether residential or commercial, represents someone’s home or livelihood. It is this perspective that drives the company’s commitment and approach to every project. For business clients, a leaking or failing roof is a serious issue because it can affect operations, tenant relationships, inventory, and revenue. With this understanding, 5 Stars Roofing’s commercial team responds quickly, communicates effectively, and delivers durable roofing solutions that help businesses continue operating without interruption.

The company’s multiple locations allow it to respond quickly to commercial roofing projects throughout the Lowcountry, Midlands, and Grand Strand regions of South Carolina. Its expanding client portfolio and strong track record of customer satisfaction demonstrate its commitment to providing exceptional roofing and restoration services to both residential and commercial clients across the state.

About 5 Stars Roofing

5 Stars Roofing is a full-service roofing and damage restoration company serving residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout South Carolina. The company has extensive experience providing commercial roofing services, residential roofing services, and storm damage roof repair services in Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, and Blythewood. 5 Stars Roofing is licensed and bonded under RBC 953, operates with a no-money-up-front policy, and provides free estimates for any project a prospective client may have.

Contact Information:

5 Stars Roofing

Phone: (843) 300-8400

Website: www.5starsroofing.com

Project Estimate: www.5starsroofing.com/project-estimate