Dubai, UAE, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — As excitement builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026, travel demand is rising sharply, with football fans worldwide beginning to secure flights, accommodation, and multi-city itineraries well ahead of the tournament.

With matches scheduled across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the expanded 48-team tournament is expected to attract millions of international visitors, making it one of the largest sporting events in history. Industry experts advise travelers to book early, as hotels near host stadiums and popular attractions are expected to reach capacity quickly.

Beyond the matches, fans are increasingly turning their football trips into full-scale holidays by exploring iconic destinations, local attractions, and cultural experiences in host cities such as Houston, Atlanta, New York, Mexico City, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The growing popularity of sports tourism has also increased demand for customized travel services. As a Global travel management company, Satguru Travel is helping football enthusiasts plan seamless journeys with flights, hotels, airport transfers, visa assistance, and personalized itineraries for international sporting events.

Travel experts also note a rising preference for the best travel packages that combine accommodation, transportation, and sightseeing, allowing fans to focus on the excitement of the tournament.

Whether traveling with family, friends, or supporter groups, early planning remains the key to securing the best travel options ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

As the Best tour and travel company, Satguru Travel continues to support sports travelers with tailor-made solutions for major global sporting events. Fans looking for the best Tour and Travel Agency can benefit from professionally managed travel experiences designed around the world’s biggest football celebration.