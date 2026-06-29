GoTo Telemed Launches Tetanus Awareness Initiative as U.S. Cases Reach Near 20‑Year High, Urging Americans to Check Vaccination Status

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today launched a Tetanus Awareness Initiative to address the alarming resurgence of this entirely preventable disease. In 2025, the United States recorded 38 cases of tetanus — the highest number in nearly 20 years, up from 33 cases in 2024. Experts attribute the rise to declining vaccination rates and warn that cases could continue to increase if more people fall behind on recommended boosters.

Tetanus is a serious infection caused by Clostridium tetani bacteria, found in soil, dust, and manure. The bacteria enter the body through breaks in the skin — punctures, deep cuts, burns, or animal bites — and produce a potent toxin that attacks the nervous system. The first sign is often lockjaw (trismus), followed by painful muscle spasms, difficulty swallowing, and breathing problems. Even with modern intensive care, 1 in 10 cases in the United States are fatal.

“Tetanus is completely preventable, yet we are seeing a resurgence simply because too many Americans are not up to date on their boosters,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “This is not a disease of the past — it is a present danger. A rusty nail, a gardening injury, or even a minor puncture wound can be enough. Our initiative is about reminding everyone that a simple shot every 10 years can save your life.”

Prevention and Vaccination

Vaccination is the best protection against tetanus. The CDC recommends that all adults receive a tetanus booster every 10 years. Vaccines are highly effective, though protection wanes over time. For infants and children, the DTaP vaccine is given at 2, 4, 6, and 15–18 months, with a booster at 4–6 years. Preteens and teens receive a Tdap booster at age 11–12, and adults need Td or Tdap boosters every decade. Pregnant women should receive Tdap during the third trimester of each pregnancy to protect both mother and newborn.

Wound Care and Post‑Exposure Prophylaxis

For individuals with wounds — especially deep punctures, contamination with dirt or saliva, or animal bites — prompt wound care and evaluation are essential. Depending on vaccination history, healthcare providers may recommend a tetanus booster and, for high‑risk wounds, human tetanus immune globulin (TIG) to provide immediate passive protection.

Treatment

Tetanus is a medical emergency requiring hospitalization. Treatment includes TIG to neutralize the toxin, aggressive wound debridement, muscle relaxants, and in severe cases, ventilatory support. There is no laboratory test to confirm tetanus; diagnosis is based on clinical signs and history.

Risk Factors

The biggest risk factor is incomplete or lapsed vaccination. Other risks include age 80 or older, diabetes, immunosuppression, and injection drug use. The CDC also warns that natural disasters can increase cases due to injuries and delays in medical care

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660