High-Voltage Resistor Technologies Launched by Cermet Resistronics for Industrial Systems

PUNE, INDIA, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Cermet Resistronics Pvt. Ltd., an established Indian manufacturer with over 34 years of industrial experience, has announced the global expansion of its advanced, high-performance resistor technologies. The company manufactures all core resistor technologies under a single roof, supplying vital components to major industrial sectors, including electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, variable frequency drives (VFDs), power electronics, renewable energy, and automated control systems. Operating from a 100% solar-powered facility near Pune, India, the business combines 60 years of research and development experience with highly automated manufacturing practices to provide components that meet rigorous international quality certifications, such as ISO 9001:2015, CE, RoHS, and UL. This corporate initiative addresses the increasing international demand for dependable, high-capacity electrical components while supporting clean-energy manufacturing practices.

Cermet Resistronics Pvt. Ltd., a prominent manufacturer specialising in industrial electrical components, has formally announced the strategic scale-up of its global supply operations. Founded in 1990, we provide critical engineering components directly to sectors involved in heavy machinery, electrical infrastructure, clean energy systems, and automotive assembly. By housing the production of multiple distinct resistor technologies within a single centralised infrastructure, the company simplifies international supply logistics for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) requiring heavy-duty components.

The company functions out of its primary production hub in Shindewadi, located in the Pune district of Maharashtra, India. The operation combines 34 years of commercial manufacturing background with over 60 years of dedicated research and development history. This operational foundation allows the technical team to develop custom configurations for complex electronic frameworks alongside its standard industrial product catalogue.

Sustainable Engineering and Certified Production

Modern industrial supply chains place a heavy emphasis on environmental responsibility and strict quality compliance. To address these demands, Cermet Resistronics operates a production plant that runs entirely on green energy.

The manufacturing setup includes:

A 100% solar-powered facility backed by high-capacity generator systems to ensure uninterrupted industrial assembly.

backed by high-capacity generator systems to ensure uninterrupted industrial assembly. Highly automated machinery alongside specialised test labs designed to check component tolerances under extreme electrical stress.

alongside specialised test labs designed to check component tolerances under extreme electrical stress. An end-to-end ERP system managing lean manufacturing processes to control production consistency and reduce material waste.

The company maintains a diverse workforce, with women making up 60% of its employment roles. All manufactured goods conform to strict international benchmarks, holding certifications for ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems, ISO 14001:2015 environmental management, CE marks, RoHS compliance, REACH standards, and UL certificates.

Diversified Portfolio of High Power Resistors

The central competitive advantage for the business rests on its ability to produce a wide variety of electrical elements within one manufacturing footprint. These components mitigate electrical surges, control currents, and safeguard sensitive circuitry in heavy machinery.

The standard production lineup focuses heavily on high-demand configurations:

Dynamic Braking Resistors : The catalogue features Aluminium Encased Dynamic Braking Resistors and Dynamic Braking Punched Grid Resistor models. These are vital for dispersing kinetic energy safely during motor deceleration in cranes, hoists, elevators, and escalators.

: The catalogue features Aluminium Encased Dynamic Braking Resistors and Dynamic Braking Punched Grid Resistor models. These are vital for dispersing kinetic energy safely during motor deceleration in cranes, hoists, elevators, and escalators. Flat Thick Film Resistors : This category includes the CFHVR Series Thick Film Tubular Resistor and Voltage Divider’s CFHVD Series, which handle high voltage loads inside modern grid infrastructure.

: This category includes the CFHVR Series Thick Film Tubular Resistor and Voltage Divider’s CFHVD Series, which handle high voltage loads inside modern grid infrastructure. Cylindrical Thick Film Resistors : Featuring Metal Glaze resistors (CMGR series) and Thick Film Metal Oxide Resistors (CSK and CVH series), these units preserve signal clarity and manage voltage distribution.

: Featuring Metal Glaze resistors (CMGR series) and Thick Film Metal Oxide Resistors (CSK and CVH series), these units preserve signal clarity and manage voltage distribution. Wire Wound Resistors: The plant outputs Aluminium Housed Wire Wound Resistors (CAH Series) alongside Silicon Coated Axial Resistors designed for enduring thermal stability in extreme industrial settings.

Direct Applications Across Modern Technology

Industrial automation and the shift toward electrification require robust component designs. The items manufactured by Cermet Resistronics are regularly integrated into systems that demand precise current regulation.

The primary applications include:

EV Pre-charge Circuits : Providing necessary surge protection in electric vehicle charging networks and battery management frameworks.

: Providing necessary surge protection in electric vehicle charging networks and battery management frameworks. Frequency Converters & VFDs : Suppressing electrical faults within variable frequency drives to protect automated industrial motors.

: Suppressing electrical faults within variable frequency drives to protect automated industrial motors. Discharging of Power Capacitors : Safely draining stored high-voltage electrical energy during system maintenance or shutdowns.

: Safely draining stored high-voltage electrical energy during system maintenance or shutdowns. Power Electronics & Energy Meters : Assisting in stable power distribution for smart utility networks and industrial control panels.

: Assisting in stable power distribution for smart utility networks and industrial control panels. BLDC Motors & Lighting: Managing heat generation and electrical supply within high-efficiency brushless motors and commercial lighting layouts.

As industrial systems grow more complex, the demand for verified, long-lasting electronic components continues to climb. Through its combined R&D experience, automated assembly lines, and sustainable manufacturing practices, Cermet Resistronics works as a long-term supply partner for global businesses requiring top-tier industrial power resistors.

Media & Corporate Contact Details

For business inquiries, product specifications, or partnership discussions, please contact the corporate office directly:

Corporate Headquarters & Factory:

Gat No. 61, Plot No. 01 & 02, Shindewadi, Taluka – Bhor, District -Pune, Maharashtra 412205, India

Phone: +91 99755 96451 / +91 99755 96452

Email: sales@cermet.co.in

Website: https://www.resistorcermet.com/