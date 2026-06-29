Softaken Brings Zero-Upload Document Processing to the Browser, Keeping PDFs, Images, and Files 100% on Users’ Devices

Medellín, Colombia, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Most people don’t give a second thought to uploading a file to an online tool. But when that file is a contract, a payslip, a medical record or a folder of personal photos, where it goes and what happens to it is important. The recently launched Online Tools suite from Softaken was built on a simple idea – the file should not have to leave the device in the first place.

The toolkit provides you with 69+ free utilities for PDFs, images, text, office formats and developer tools—and all of them run completely in the user’s browser. At no point during processing is any data sent to the Softaken servers or any third-party system.

Designing Privacy

The privacy aspect is not a marketing claim. It is a technical reality that users can check for themselves. If you open the Network tab of any browser while using any tool in the suite, you will see zero file data being sent outbound. Processing is done locally, by client-side JavaScript engines:

PDFs are handled by pdf-lib and PDF.js — both run entirely in the browser

Images are processed with the HTML5 Canvas API — no external rendering

In-browser JavaScript parsing of text, JSON, XML, YAML and CSV files

Developer tools such as hash generators and JWT decoders execute completely in the client

Implications for End Users

Files never touch Softaken’s servers – not even for a moment

No account, no sign-up, no personal data collected

Secure for use with sensitive documents: legal files, financial records, HR documents, personal photos

Works offline after the first page load, processing even without an active internet connection

No need to install browser extensions, plugins or software

Tools at hand

PDF Toolkit: 26 tools such as merge, split, compress, edit, crop, highlight, redact and sign

Image Toolkit: 15 tools such as resize, convert, compress, flip and strip exif metadata

Text Toolkit with 13 tools including word counter, case converter, text diff and Base64 encoder

Office Converters: Convert JSON, CSV, XML, YAML and Excel format (6 tools)

Developer Toolkit: JWT decoder, hash generator, UUID generator, regex tester, color picker (8 tools)

Availability:

All the toolkit is free to access and no account is needed at: https://www.softaken.com/online/ Users For those workflows involving batch processing, OCR or advanced PDF encryption, Softaken’s specific desktop software line-up may be worth considering.

About Softaken Software

Softaken is developing file conversion, email migration, data recovery and document management software since 2015. It has email formats like PST, MBOX, EML and MSG, along with PDF tools and cloud migration utilities for its desktop products. The Online Tools suite takes that work to the browser — making document processing faster and simpler, and — by design — more private.

Media Contact

Softaken Support Team

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com/