Tongue Tie in Newborns: Haberfield’s MyoGrowth Academy Says Early Management Changes Everything

Haberfield, NSW, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — MyoGrowth Academy, the specialist pre-orthodontic and oral myofunctional therapy clinic located at Shop 9/191–193 Ramsay St, Haberfield NSW 2045, is calling on parents across the Inner West to act sooner rather than later if they suspect their newborn or young child may have a tongue tie (ankyloglossia). According to the clinic’s principal dentist, the condition is far more prevalent than many parents realise, and its downstream effects on speech, breathing, feeding, and facial development can be profound when left unmanaged in the critical early months and years of life.

What Is Tongue Tie and Why Does It Matter So Much in Newborns?

Tongue tie in newborns, clinically referred to as ankyloglossia, occurs when the lingual frenulum — the band of tissue connecting the underside of the tongue to the floor of the mouth — is shorter, tighter, or thicker than normal. This restricts the tongue’s range of motion, preventing it from resting correctly against the roof of the mouth. While a short frenulum might seem like a minor anatomical detail, the consequences of leaving it unaddressed can ripple far beyond the newborn stage.

In infants, a restricted tongue can make breastfeeding painful and ineffective, causing poor latch, inadequate milk transfer, nipple damage, and maternal distress. But the implications do not stop at the nursery door. As the child grows, an unmanaged tongue tie can contribute to:

Chronic mouth breathing and open-mouth posture

Poor nasal airway development

Abnormal swallowing patterns (tongue thrust), where the tongue pushes against or between the teeth

Articulation difficulties with sounds including ‘t’, ‘d’, ‘l’, ‘s’, and ‘r’

Compensatory oral habits such as lip sucking, thumb sucking, and jaw tension

Narrow jaw and palate formation, leading to crowded or crooked teeth

Disrupted sleep, teeth grinding, and ADHD-like behavioural symptoms in older children

The MyoGrowth Academy Approach: Release Is Only Part of the Solution

While a tongue tie release procedure or frenectomy may be a necessary clinical step for many children, MyoGrowth Academy emphasises that the procedure alone is rarely sufficient. The clinic’s integrated approach combines assessment and management of tongue and lip tie with structured oral myofunctional therapy (OMT), a targeted programme of exercises and habit retraining designed to restore correct tongue posture, swallowing mechanics, nasal breathing, and facial muscle function.

Before a frenectomy, OMT prepares the oral muscles for improved function, increases the child’s awareness of correct tongue positioning, and reduces the risk of compensatory movement patterns becoming entrenched. After the release, OMT is equally critical in retraining the tongue to adopt the correct resting posture, establishing healthy breathing and swallowing habits, and helping prevent the tissue from reattaching — a known complication when post-procedural rehabilitation is not pursued.

Parents seeking to understand whether their child may be affected can get a detailed overview of MyoGrowth Academy’s tongue and lip tie management and learn about the signs to look for and the treatment pathway the clinic follows.

Luca Pomare, Principal Dentist at MyoGrowth Academy, warns that the wait-and-see approach many families are advised to take comes at a real cost. “When tongue tie in newborns goes undiagnosed, parents are often told to wait and see — but by the time the child is school-aged and struggling with speech, sleep, or behaviour, the window for the easiest and most effective intervention has already narrowed considerably,” he says. “We want Inner West families to know that early assessment is quick, non-invasive, and could genuinely change the trajectory of their child’s development.”

Signs Parents Should Not Ignore

MyoGrowth Academy encourages parents in Haberfield and surrounding suburbs to book an assessment if their newborn or young child displays indicators that include difficulty latching during breastfeeding, clicking sounds or prolonged feeding sessions, poor weight gain in the newborn period, visible heart-shaped or notched tongue when the child cries or attempts to extend the tongue, delayed or unclear speech development, teeth grinding (bruxism), or a chronically open-mouth posture

The clinic’s comprehensive overview of oral myofunctional problems provides parents with an in-depth resource covering the range of conditions that can stem from poor tongue posture and restricted function, from tooth crowding and jaw development issues through to sleep disturbance and concentration difficulties.

Book a Free Consultation Today

If you are concerned your newborn, infant, or young child may have a tongue tie or related oral myofunctional issue, MyoGrowth Academy is offering a free initial assessment to families across the Inner West — with no referral required. Visit MyoGrowth Academy to learn more or call the friendly team on (02) 9538 7722 to arrange your child’s assessment.

About MyoGrowth Academy

MyoGrowth Academy is a specialist pre-orthodontic and oral myofunctional therapy clinic located at Shop 9/191–193 Ramsay St, Haberfield NSW 2045, proudly serving families across Sydney’s Inner West including Ashfield, Leichhardt, Drummoyne, Five Dock, Concord, Croydon, Burwood, and Strathfield. The clinic brings together dentists, oral health therapists, and oral myofunctional therapists under one roof to provide holistic, evidence-informed care for children from infancy through to adolescence.

Media Contact:

Dr Luca Pomare

Principal Dentist

Myogrowth Academy

Shop 9/191/193 Ramsay St, Haberfield NSW 2045, Australia

Phone: (02) 9538 7722

Email: info@myogrowthacademy.com.au

Website: https://myogrowthacademy.com.au/