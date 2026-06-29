Decrypt Compliance Launches Faster SOC 2 Audit Track to Help B2B SaaS Companies Close Enterprise Deals Sooner

San Jose, California, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Decrypt Compliance, an AICPA-accredited CPA firm led by Big 4 alumni, today announced a new streamlined SOC 2 audit track designed to help B2B SaaS, fintech, and AI companies obtain a signed SOC 2 report up to 50% faster than traditional audit timelines.

The new offering addresses a common bottleneck for growing technology companies: enterprise prospects and renewals that stall while a vendor questionnaire sits unanswered without a current SOC 2 report. Decrypt’s accelerated process is built for companies that need an independent, CPA-signed audit report without the months-long wait typically associated with larger or junior audit firms.

“Your enterprise prospect won’t sign until they see a SOC 2 report,” said Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance, recently named one of Forbes’ Best In-State CPAs for 2026. “We built this track specifically for companies that are close to a deal and can’t afford to wait on an audit timeline that doesn’t match their sales cycle.”

Decrypt Compliance is a registered California CPA firm (License #9491) and an accredited member of the AICPA, having passed its 2025 AICPA Peer Review. The firm’s team includes auditors with backgrounds at EY, PwC, Deloitte, Google, Salesforce, and Tencent, and is also an accredited ISO 27001 auditor and authorized HITRUST Assessment Provider.

Unlike larger audit firms or junior providers, Decrypt is founder-led rather than private-equity backed, with Cheng personally involved in every engagement from scoping through final report. The firm works alongside existing GRC platforms such as Vanta and Drata, allowing companies that have already begun compliance work to pick up where they left off rather than starting over.

The accelerated track is available for both SOC 2 Type I, a point-in-time assessment of control design ideal for unblocking a deal quickly, and SOC 2 Type II, an assessment of control performance over a 6-12 month period that enterprise buyers increasingly require as proof of consistency.

Decrypt Compliance serves B2B SaaS companies, fintech and payments platforms, healthcare-adjacent software providers, AI and data platform companies, and cloud infrastructure providers.

Companies interested in scoping a SOC 2 audit can schedule a free consultation through Decrypt Compliance’s website.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is an AICPA-accredited, California-licensed CPA firm specializing in SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 42001, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI compliance services for B2B SaaS and technology companies. Founded by Raymond Cheng, the firm combines Big 4-caliber audit expertise with a boutique, founder-led approach.

Media Contact:

Decrypt Compliance

Email: info@decrypt.cpa

Address: 3031 Tisch Way, San Jose, California 95128, USA

Website: https://decrypt.cpa