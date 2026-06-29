What Is a SOC 2 Audit, and Why Do So Many SaaS Companies Need One?

San Jose, CA, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — If you run a B2B software company, there’s a good chance you’ve already heard the question from a prospect: “Do you have a SOC 2 report?” For many growing SaaS businesses, that single question can decide whether a deal closes on schedule or stalls for months.

Here’s what SOC 2 actually is, why it matters, and what to expect if you’re considering one.

The Basics

SOC 2 stands for System and Organization Controls 2. It’s a framework created by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to evaluate how well a company protects the data it stores or processes on behalf of its customers. Unlike a certification you simply apply for, a SOC 2 report is the result of an independent audit conducted by a licensed CPA firm.

That distinction matters. When an enterprise security team asks for your SOC 2 report, they’re not asking what security measures you say you have , they’re asking for third-party verification of them.

The Five Trust Services Criteria

SOC 2 audits are organized around five categories, known as the Trust Services Criteria:

Security — protection against unauthorized access (required for every SOC 2 report)

— protection against unauthorized access (required for every SOC 2 report) Availability — whether systems are accessible and operational as promised

— whether systems are accessible and operational as promised Processing Integrity — whether systems process data accurately and completely

— whether systems process data accurately and completely Confidentiality — protection of sensitive business information

— protection of sensitive business information Privacy — handling of personal information in line with stated practices

Security is the only mandatory category. The others are selected based on what your customers actually care about and what your contracts commit to. A payments company, for instance, might prioritize Processing Integrity, while a healthcare-adjacent platform may need Privacy in scope. Including criteria your customers never asked about tends to add cost and time without adding value.

Type I vs. Type II: What’s the Difference?

This is one of the most common points of confusion for first-time SOC 2 candidates.

Type I evaluates whether your security controls are designed appropriately at a single point in time. It’s faster to complete, typically four to eight weeks, and is often used to unblock a deal quickly.

evaluates whether your security controls are designed appropriately at a single point in time. It’s faster to complete, typically four to eight weeks, and is often used to unblock a deal quickly. Type II evaluates how those same controls actually performed over a monitoring period, usually six to twelve months. It takes longer but provides stronger assurance, since it shows controls held up consistently rather than just looking good on paper.

Many companies start with a Type I report to satisfy an immediate deal requirement, then move to Type II as their customer base, and contract renewal cycles, grow. If your sales process involves annual renewals with security-conscious customers, Type II is usually where you’ll end up regardless.

Who Actually Needs This?

SOC 2 has become close to a baseline expectation in several sectors:

B2B SaaS companies, especially those handling customer data at scale

Fintech and payments platforms

Healthcare-adjacent software providers

AI and data platform companies

Cloud infrastructure providers

Even companies that don’t fall neatly into these categories often find themselves needing SOC 2 simply because their customers’ own compliance obligations require it.

What the Process Actually Involves

A SOC 2 engagement generally moves through a few stages:

Scoping: determining which Trust Services Criteria apply and identifying gaps between current practices and audit requirements Readiness: addressing those gaps before the formal audit period begins Audit/observation period: for Type II, this is the months-long window during which controls are actually tested Reporting: the CPA firm issues a signed report that can be shared with customers and prospects

Many companies use compliance automation platforms like Vanta or Drata to build and organize evidence ahead of time. This groundwork generally carries forward into the actual audit, provided the underlying controls were genuinely implemented, automation tools support an audit, but they don’t replace the independent assessment itself.

Common Mistakes Companies Make

A few patterns show up repeatedly among first-time SOC 2 candidates:

Starting the process only after a deal is already at risk, rather than building in lead time

Scoping in trust criteria customers never actually requested

Assuming a compliance platform alone is equivalent to a completed audit

Underestimating the operational discipline required to sustain controls through a full Type II monitoring period

Planning ahead, ideally before a SOC 2 report becomes a deal-blocking requirement, tends to make the entire process faster and less disruptive to the team.