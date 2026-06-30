Eternal Lawns May press release

LEEDS, UK, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Eternal Lawns www.eternallawns.com know that with the school holidays just around the corner, your garden is about to face its busiest season.

But right now, it’s probably not quite ready for the chaos—maybe it’s overgrown, muddy, or just requires too much upkeep to actually enjoy.

The Solution:

We transform your outdoor space into a clean, usable, and family-friendly zone. Our designs focus on clever, low-maintenance layouts that look great but don’t require you to spend your entire weekend weeding or mowing.

The Result:

A beautiful, stress-free garden where the kids can safely burn off energy, and you can actually sit back and relax all summer long.

Ready to upgrade your garden before the summer rush?

Message us today via our website to book your free site survey.

For further information contact:-

Lee Grayshon

ETERNAL LAWNS LTD

Bruntcliffe Road,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LF

Ph: 01133 200801

Website: www.eternallawns.com