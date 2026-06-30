Vodia Announces V70.4: Faster Setup, Smarter Administration, and a Refined User Experience

BOSTON, MA, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce V70.4 of the Vodia PBX. Version 70.4 continues the evolution of the Vodia PBX V70.

This release introduces a new guided setup experience, context-aware AI assistance in the Admin Portal, a redesigned directory panel with quick links and notes, and enhancements that simplify day-to-day management for administrators and users alike.

Getting a new PBX up and running is now faster and easier with our redesigned setup wizard. V70.4’s new step-by-step installation wizard guides administrators through the initial configuration process, while the expanded tenant creation wizard walks through essential setup tasks, including:

System configuration

Licensing and country settings

SIP trunk setup

DNS configuration

Email testing

The result is reduced setup complexity and a faster transition from installation to production.

V70.4 also introduces a redesigned help experience with an AI assistant built into the Admin Portal. The assistant uses the administrator’s selected AI provider, such as Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, or a custom endpoint, providing page context so the AI can deliver relevant help. Whether it’s configuring SIP trunks, reviewing logs, or adjusting tenant settings, the assistant provides answers based on the current context of the user’s work.

Users also benefit from a more modern and responsive experience and efficient navigation:

New left-side navigation rail

Improved panel resizing and collapsible layouts

New audio player for recordings and voicemail

Department filtering

Cleaner voicemail, call history, and recording views

Improved responsiveness across desktop and mobile devices

Improved dark mode

The V70.4 directory panel brings quick links, notes, and account navigation together in a single location. Thanks to an improved panel customization, administrators can:

Create quick links to frequently accessed pages

Pin notes for future reference

Search and navigate accounts more efficiently

Keep important operational information visible while working

The result is a faster workflow with fewer clicks and less time spent navigating through menus.

The release notes for V70.4 are available on the Vodia documentation website.

V70.4 makes Vodia easier to deploy, easier to manage, easier to use, and more reliable. From guided onboarding and context-aware AI assistance to workflow improvements throughout the Admin Portal and User Web Portal, this release helps administrators and users get more done with fewer clicks and reduced complexity. For existing customers, V70.4 is available now. To find out more, contact Vodia, sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.

About Vodia

Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.