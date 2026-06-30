The solar street lighting project in Dingzhou City, Baoding, Hebei Province, has been successfully completed

Dingzhou City, China, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — As night falls and the lights come on, 160 brand-new solar streetlights illuminate the seven north-south main streets and one east-west main street in Weicun Village, Gaopeng Town, Dingzhou City, Baoding, Hebei Province. The warm white light blankets the streets and alleys, lighting the villagers’ way home and illuminating the happy night in this beautiful village.

Weicun Village is located 3 kilometers east of the Gaopeng Town government seat. The village has seven main streets (north-south Zhengyang Street, Qianjin Street, Xinjian Street, Guangming Street, Zhonghua Street, Xinli Street, and Fuqiang Street) and one east-west Heping Road, forming a well-organized network of roads. Previously, the village suffered from insufficient nighttime lighting, with some sections being dimly lit, making it inconvenient for villagers to travel, take walks, or pick up their children at night, and also posing certain safety hazards. Solving the “difficulty in traveling at night” became the villagers’ most anticipated livelihood issue.

In response to the urgent needs and concerns of the villagers, with the support of the Gaopeng Town Party Committee and government, the village committee actively planned and raised funds from various sources to launch a solar street lighting project. The project strictly followed standardized procedures, selecting a construction company through online bidding. Energy-saving streetlights with 6-meter-high, 2.3-meter-thick galvanized steel poles, 80-watt solar panels, and 80-amp-hour lithium batteries were chosen, covering all seven north-south streets. A total of 160 solar streetlights were installed, with a total investment of 118,400 yuan. During construction, the village committee supervised the entire process, strictly controlling quality and safety to ensure a reasonable streetlight layout, standardized installation, and comprehensive illumination.

Now, all streetlights have been tested and are officially in use. During the day, the neat rows of light poles become a beautiful sight in the village; at night, the automatically lit lights illuminate every street, completely ending the era of “walking in the dark.” Villagers stroll together after dinner, chat with neighbors, and children play, making the village even more lively and warm at night. “Before, I had to carry a flashlight when I went out at night. Now the streetlights are bright, making walking much safer, and it’s also convenient for my evening stroll!” said villager Sister Li with a smile.

This streetlight project is a vivid example of Weicun Village’s commitment to the people-centered development philosophy and its efforts to improve people’s lives through practical measures. The solar-powered streetlights are green and energy-efficient, require no extra electricity fees, and are easy to maintain. They not only solve the problem of getting around but also align with the concept of low-carbon environmental protection, further enhancing the village’s appearance and improving villagers’ sense of security, happiness, and fulfillment. Each streetlight not only illuminates the village night but also unites the people and warms their hearts, injecting a warm and solid force into Weicun Village’s efforts to build a harmonious countryside and contribute to rural revitalization.

Next, Weicun Village will establish a daily maintenance mechanism for the streetlights, assigning dedicated personnel to patrol and maintain them to ensure their long-term stable operation, allowing this light of public welfare to continue illuminating the villagers’ path to a happy life. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights