Save 30% on Welding Courses with Kangaroo Training Institute’s Limited-Time Offer

Brisbane City, Australia, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Kangaroo Training Institute has announced a series of limited-time promotions designed to make nationally recognised trade and workplace safety training more accessible for Australian workers.

The institute is currently offering 30% off selected Basic Welding Courses for students who book at least three months in advance. The promotion provides an affordable pathway for individuals looking to develop practical welding skills while preparing for careers across construction, manufacturing, mining and fabrication industries.

In addition to practical welding programs, Kangaroo Training Institute continues to deliver nationally recognised enter and work in confined spaces training, helping workers safely perform duties in hazardous environments such as tanks, tunnels, pipelines and enclosed industrial spaces. The course covers hazard identification, gas monitoring, risk assessment, emergency response and safe work procedures in accordance with Australian workplace safety requirements.

For workers renewing existing qualifications, the institute also provides a confined space refresher course online, allowing participants to maintain compliance through flexible online learning that fits around work commitments.

Workers performing elevated tasks can also benefit from a working at heights ticket online, providing convenient access to nationally recognised refresher training while supporting continued workplace compliance.

Kangaroo Training Institute further supports Australia’s skilled trades sector through practical welding certificate courses, with opportunities for students to progress towards internationally recognised welding course certification aligned with AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1. These qualifications help demonstrate technical competency while improving employment opportunities across industries including defence, shipbuilding, mining, oil and gas, manufacturing and infrastructure.

The institute also offers a Refer a Friend promotion, providing eligible students with exclusive discounts when referring friends to selected training courses (terms and conditions apply).

Training is delivered under the RII – Resources and Infrastructure Industry Training Package, including:

● RIIWHS204E – Work Safely at Heights

● RIIWHS202E – Enter and Work in Confined Spaces

● MSMWHS217 – Gas Test Atmosphere

Kangaroo Training Institute has earned a reputation for best and fast quality service, supported by outstanding 5 STAR Google reviews and ratings from students throughout Australia. To ensure every learner receives ongoing assistance, the institute provides 24*7 online support through Call, Live Chat and Email, making enrolment and course access simple and convenient.

With discounted welding courses, flexible online refresher training and nationally recognised qualifications, Kangaroo Training Institute continues to help Australian workers stay skilled, compliant and job-ready.

About Kangaroo Training Institute Brisbane

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to provide NATIONALLY ACCREDITED training and assessment competencies.

The institute services construction, manufacturing, defence, shipbuilding, oil & gas, transport, energy and mining industries, delivering formal training and assessment, refresher courses, verification of competency, and flexible on-site and off-site training solutions.

For more information or to enrol, visit kangarootraininginstitute.com.au.