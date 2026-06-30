Softaken’s New Browser-Based JWT Decoder Lets Developers Inspect Tokens Without Sending Data Anywhere

Hamburg, Germany, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken introduces a free JWT Decoder as a part of Softaken Online Document Toolkit to offer developers an easy way to decode and analyze JSON Web Tokens in their browser itself – no servers, no accounts.

JWT Decoder

JSON Web Tokens are a key component of modern authentication systems, and developers need to be able to quickly inspect their contents—header, payload, and signature—on a daily basis. Until now that often meant using third-party services that send token data out, causing legitimate questions about security and privacy.

The new tool processes tokens entirely client-side in JavaScript. It is a practical choice for developers working with sensitive authentication flows and who want to be aware of data handling because nothing is uploaded to Softaken’s servers at any time.

The tool works across Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari on desktop and mobile, requires no installation, and works offline after the initial page load.

“Developers should not have to choose between convenience and being careful with their data,” said a Softaken spokesperson. You should expect a tool like this to just work – fast, private, and frictionless.

Availability

Now, the JWT Decoder is available free at https://www.softaken.com/online/jwt-decoder/ which is a part of a much larger suite of developer and document utilities in the Softaken Online Toolkit.

About Softaken

In the last decade, Softaken expanded its product catalog to file conversion, PDF management, address book tools and cloud migration. It has a suite of free online tools available right from your browser. Softaken is a registered trademark of Softaken Software®. Softaken caters to users and businesses across the globe.

Media Contact

Softaken Support Team

Email: support@softaken.com

Support: https://www.softaken.com/helpdesk

Online Tools: https://www.softaken.com/online/