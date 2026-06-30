Green Hills Veterinary Clinic Welcomes Dr. Hailey Mann to Its Veterinary Team in Moberly, MO

Moberly, MO, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Green Hills Veterinary Clinic, a trusted full-service veterinary medical facility serving Moberly and the surrounding communities, welcomes Dr. Hailey Mann to its growing team of veterinary professionals. Dr. Mann brings fresh expertise and a commitment to compassionate animal care, strengthening our clinic’s ability to serve the diverse needs of its clients.

A native of southwest Missouri, Dr. Hailey Mann earned her veterinary degree from the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine, one of the nation’s most respected veterinary programs. Her academic foundation began at Missouri State University, where she completed her bachelor’s degree in Animal Sciences, before pursuing her veterinary career.

Dr. Mann’s professional interests align closely with the scope of care offered at Green Hills Veterinary Clinic. She has a particular passion for mixed animal medicine, bringing enthusiasm for treating a wide variety of species, from companion animals to large animal patients. This versatility makes her a strong addition to a clinic that already serves small animal, equine, and bovine clients throughout central Missouri.

“I grew up in Missouri and have always had a deep love for animals of all kinds. I look forward to serving the Moberly community and building lasting relationships with the pets, livestock, and owners who trust Green Hills Veterinary Clinic with their care,” said Dr. Mann.

Outside of veterinary medicine, Dr. Mann enjoys outdoor activities, spending time on the water, maintaining an active lifestyle, and spending quality time with family, friends, and loved ones. Her Missouri roots make her a natural fit for the Green Hills community.

About Us

Green Hills Veterinary Clinic is a full-service veterinary medical facility located at 1709 E Urbandale Dr., Moberly, MO 65270. Proudly serving Moberly, Clark, Huntsville, Columbia, Higbee, and the surrounding areas, the clinic offers wellness care, diagnostics, surgery, and specialized small animal, equine, and bovine services. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.greenhillsvetclinic.com or call 660-263-9797.