WhiteHat Academy: Learn The Art Of Creating High Converting Social Media Content

Kolkata, India, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — WhiteHat Academy, a job training institute, is offering social media content writing course to students who want to upgrade their social media skills. We provide 100 percent job assistance on all professional courses.

Course details

Our course comprises of the following modules:

Basics of social media content

Duration: 2 hours

From this module, students can learn:

Things that makes good social media content

Knowledge about various platforms (Facebook, Instagram and X)

Behavior of users on different platforms

Difference between image based, text based and video based posts

Writing text content for social media

Duration: 2 hours

Trainees can learn the following things from this module:

Writing attractive headlines, captions and short posts

Tone and style for different business organizations (Formal or casual)

Smart ways of using emojis, hashtags and CTAs (Call To Action)

Basic rules of writing for social media

Social media writing errors which should be avoided

Creating simple visual content

Duration: 2 hours

This module teaches learners about:

Basic concepts of good quality design: colors, fonts and layouts

Effective ways of using templates, stock images and icons

Use of free tools like Canva for beginners (They will get hand-on experience)

Best practices for creating pictures, stories, reels and carousels.

Planning, scheduling and posting

Duration: 2 hours

This module can provide learners with knowledge about the following:

Significance of content calendars

Free scheduling tools (Like Meta Business Suite)

Ways of planning posts in a weekly or monthly basis

Basic insights about how to track post performance

In order to join our social media content writing course, candidates are required to take the online test. They will become eligible for this course after passing this test. Online classes will be held on Google Meet. Students can access video recordings of the class for later reference.

How candidates can book their seat?

Click on ‘ENROLL NOW’ and visit our enrollment page

Please pay Rs 3000 as enrollment fees (This will be deducted from the total amount)

Complete the form and submit it

The seat will be reserved after receiving all the necessary documents. Our team will contact professionals with conformation details.

Our social media content writing course can open the door to numerous career opportunities. For more information, please click on https://whitehat.education/

About WhiteHat Academy

Our main objective is to reduce the gap between demand and supply by training young professionals through various courses like social media content writing and SEO training. Trainees will have the opportunity to learn from experienced Google certified professionals. We also provide post course support.