Zyrix AI Labs Named “Global Transformation Leader 2026” at the GCC Converge Summit 2026

Hyderabad, Telangana, India , 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Zyrix AI Labs, an AI-first Global Capability Center (GCC) specializing in AI-powered test automation and product engineering, has been honored with the Global Transformation Leader 2026 award at the GCC Converge Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. The recognition celebrates the company’s pioneering AI-first test automation platform and its role in helping enterprises advance toward agentic test automation.

The award underscores Zyrix’s contribution to closing a critical gap created by the rapid rise of AI-powered code generation, which has fundamentally reshaped the software development lifecycle (SDLC). As code production accelerates, conventional testing and verification methods have struggled to keep pace with the demands of quality, reliability, and release velocity, precisely the challenge Zyrix was built to solve.

Hosted by The Mainstream and powered by miniOrange, the 7th edition of the GCC Converge Summit convened the Global Capability Centers driving meaningful impact across India. The summit was anchored by several core pillars, including the innovation shift, “AI that performs,” engineering excellence, trust, risk and security, workforce and leadership, and India’s multi-city innovation grid. Through its Excellence Awards, the summit honoured the trailblazers, visionaries, and leaders transforming India’s GCCs into global innovation centers.

The forum spotlighted Hyderabad as a pivotal force in the growth of GCCs during 2025–2026. The city is currently home to more than 515 GCCs, reinforcing its standing as one of the country’s foremost innovation hubs. Centered on the high-growth domains of AI, product, enterprise technology, and data intelligence, the summit also set out to recognize the organizations and individuals driving enterprise-scale impact, fostering innovation, and inspiring teams to achieve excellence.

A Featured Voice on India’s Deep-Tech Stage

Adding further significance to the occasion, Radhika Rao, Co-Founder of Zyrix AI Labs, was invited as a featured speaker at the summit. She joined a distinguished panel discussion titled “India’s Deep-Tech Advantage: GCCs as the Engine Rooms for Global R&D and IP Creation.”

The session explored the rapid evolution of India’s GCCs as they shift from operational delivery hubs to strategic innovation centers driving:

Global R&D leadership

Intellectual property creation

AI product innovation

Deep-tech research

Enterprise technology transformation

In chess, the pawn moves with limitations. The queen adapts across the board as the game evolves.

Markets today are constantly evolving, and GCCs today demand the flexibility of the queen

GCCs have a unique opportunity today to become the connective tissue of the innovation ecosystem.

During the panel, Radhika shared insights on how AI is becoming central to product development, innovation strategy, and enterprise competitiveness. According to Zyrix AI Labs, the next phase of GCC growth will be defined by organizations that move beyond execution to take ownership of innovation, intellectual property, and AI-driven product leadership.

India’s Growing Role in Global AI and Deep-Tech Innovation

India is rapidly emerging as a global epicenter for AI innovation, deep-tech development, and enterprise technology transformation. As Global Capability Centers mature, they are no longer simply executing global mandates; they are increasingly shaping them.

About Zyrix AI Labs

Zyrix AI Labs is an AI-first GCC specializing in AI-powered test automation and AI product engineering, with a current focus on agent-to-agent testing. The company helps enterprises eliminate the complexity of testing individual applications by delivering a full-stack solution designed to improve efficiency, accelerate innovation, and drive business growth. With a steadfast focus on innovation, scalability, and measurable impact, Zyrix AI Labs continues to shape the future of enterprise AI.