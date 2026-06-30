Entrust Foundation Expands Impact Through Education and Youth Empowerment

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Entrust Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the future of underprivileged communities across South Africa by extending its educational and development programmes, Pretoria announced. They are still dedicated to giving kids, teens and young people the tools they need to prosper in a world that is changing quickly.

Building Strong Foundations

They think that the foundation of opportunity is education. To address developmental backlogs that frequently impede school preparedness, their work starts with young children. They enhance critical thinking, STEM education, creativity and socioemotional growth through the acclaimed MiniChess curriculum. They guarantee that students are better equipped for both lifetime development and academic achievement by exposing these skills at an early age.

Empowering Youth for the Future

Through MindCo programmes, which include leadership development, micro-MBA training and future-ready skills, they invest in adolescents and young adults beyond early childhood. These programmes aim to get young people ready for the workforce, entrepreneurship and leadership roles in their communities. They make education relevant and accessible by fusing online and in-person instruction, giving young leaders the tools they need to effect change in their communities.

Breaking Cycles of Poverty

Their approach is based on ending poverty cycles that span generations. They accomplish this by equipping students with useful skills that improve their confidence, flexibility and employability. In addition to enhancing academic achievement, their programmes promote leadership, resilience and socioemotional development. They therefore assist communities in achieving long-term opportunities and sustainable development.

Creating Dream Makers

Through their Dream Makers project, they provide mentorship that encourages values-driven growth by connecting students with corporate and community leaders. These connections help young people envision and realise better futures by offering direction, support and practical insights.

Sponsorship Opportunities

They stress that partnerships and sponsorships enable their work. Donors can directly support early childhood development and long-term empowerment by sponsoring a child for as low as R1000 annually or R100 per month. Their programmes provide contributors recognised compliance benefits, such as Section 18A tax certificates and B-BBEE scorecard points and are in line with South African CSI regulations.

Community Impact

Families, instructors, local youth implementers, and preschool and foundation phase students are among their beneficiaries. They lower dropout rates and increase community resilience by improving academic performance and school preparedness. By offering quantifiable impact and compliance benefits, their programmes also assist corporations and donors, generating shared value for all parties involved.

A Call to Action

They extend an invitation to individuals, businesses and community leaders to join their cause. Donors enhance schools, open doors to opportunity and give young people the tools they need to succeed in a changing world by funding their programmes. They have a clear vision: stronger communities, greater leaders and stronger learners. To learn more about their services, visit their website at https://www.entrustfoundation.co.za/

About Entrust Foundation

They extend an invitation to individuals, businesses and community leaders to join their cause. Donors enhance schools, open doors to opportunity, and give young people the tools they need to succeed in a changing world by funding their programmes. They have a clear vision: stronger communities, greater leaders and stronger learners.