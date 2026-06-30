Helena, Montana, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Twenty years after the adoption of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) — one of the most widely embraced United Nations treaties in history — global tobacco control efforts now protect 6.1 billion people, three-quarters of the world‘s population, through at least one evidence-based MPOWER measure. Yet the tobacco industry continues to evolve, and experts warn that rising interference threatens to reverse hard-won gains.

The WHO FCTC, which entered into force in 2005, has been ratified by 183 Parties and remains the cornerstone of global tobacco control. Its implementation has been accelerated by the MPOWER package — a set of six cost-effective, evidence-based measures introduced by WHO in 2007: Monitor tobacco use and prevention policies; Protect people from tobacco smoke through smoke-free laws; Offer help to quit tobacco use; Warn about the dangers of tobacco through health warnings and mass media; Enforce bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship; and Raise taxes on tobacco.

Remarkable Progress, Persistent Gaps

Since 2007, 155 countries have implemented at least one MPOWER measure at best-practice level. Four countries — Brazil, Mauritius, the Netherlands, and Turkey — have now implemented the full MPOWER package. The most striking gains have been in graphic health warnings: 110 countries now require them — up from just 9 in 2007 — protecting 62% of the global population. 25 countries have adopted plain packaging.

However, major gaps persist. Forty countries still have no MPOWER measure at best-practice level. 134 countries have failed to reduce the affordability of cigarettes through taxation. Only 33% of the global population has access to fully covered cessation services. And 110 countries have not run anti-tobacco campaigns since 2022.

The Industry Threat and the Way Forward

The tobacco industry continues to evolve, targeting new users through flavored products, deceptive marketing, and emerging nicotine products such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. The 11th session of the FCTC Conference of the Parties (COP11), held in Geneva from 17-22 November 2025, focused on advancing stronger public health policies and strengthening tobacco control measures, including for emerging nicotine products.

“Twenty years since the adoption of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, we have many successes to celebrate, but the tobacco industry continues to evolve and so must we,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “By uniting science, policy and political will, we can create a world where tobacco no longer claims lives, damages economies or steals futures.”

GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, supports global tobacco control efforts by offering virtual cessation counseling and resources to help individuals quit tobacco use. Patients seeking evidence-based support to stop smoking or using nicotine products can schedule a confidential telehealth consultation through the GoTo Telemed platform.

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