Step Into INHE’s Inverter Manufacturing Base: Decoding Its Core Strengths and Meticulous Craftsmanship

Shenzhen, China, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — As competition intensifies across the global new energy industry, in-house R&D and smart manufacturing, comprehensive quality control and stable delivery capacity have become core benchmarks for international buyers sourcing inverters. As a globally leading provider of smart power distribution & utilization products and integrated solutions, INHE Group has a New Energy Business Segment that specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of grid-tied PV and energy storage inverters, offering full-spectrum services covering own-brand(INHE), OEM, ODM and SKD semi-knocked-down assembly. Its inverter smart manufacturing base spans over 45,000 m² and integrates PCBA fabrication, assembly, testing, aging and packaging. Boasting an annual production capacity of 350,000 units, the plant supports customized manufacturing of full-power-range 3~150 kW grid-tied and energy storage inverters. Our products are shipped to over 80 countries and regions worldwide, supplying high-performance, ultra-stable and high-efficiency inverters and system solutions for residential, C&I and utility-scale power station projects.

Fig. INHE Inverter Smart Manufacturing Base

This robust global supply network is underpinned by our highly integrated smart manufacturing base. Join us as we tour the plant and uncover the smart manufacturing logic behind every single inverter.

Smart Manufacturing Edge: Highly Automated Production Lines

Stepping into INHE’s inverter manufacturing base, you will first hear the steady buzz of high-speed chip mounters in the SMT workshop, where the core circuit boards of inverters are manufactured. The plant has built complete high-speed SMT production lines fitted with top-tier high-precision manufacturing equipment, enabling fully self-contained production including solder paste printing, precision component mounting, closed-loop reflow soldering and AOI automated optical inspection. The MES system assigns a unique serial ID to each circuit board to enable full-lifecycle traceability, ensuring full traceability, strict process control and reliable quality for every circuit board.

Fig. Highly Automated Production Lines

Following precision PCBA fabrication, each unit proceeds to standardized assembly, followed sequentially by hipot high-voltage testing, fully automatic functional testing, a 4-hour aging test, IP66-rated airtightness testing and a final full-performance inspection.

This multi-layer closed-loop verification process ensures absolute reliability and stability for every unit prior to compliant packaging and shipment.

The plant operates multiple highly automated production lines with full digital process control across the workshop, and has adopted a dual-track production model: “standard mass production + flexible customization.” On one track, highly automated standard lines ensure efficient, stable delivery of large-volume orders; on the other, agile, flexible workstations quickly respond to small-to-medium-batch, multi-variety customized needs. This is the smart manufacturing logic that enables the production line to deliver both scale and customization.

Meticulous Craftsmanship: End-to-End Closed-Loop Quality Control

Regulatory compliance and superior product quality represent the core competitive strengths of INHE’s inverters in dozens of overseas markets. The company holds ISO 9001 quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management certifications, and has established a four-tier closed-loop inspection framework covering IQC incoming material inspection, IPQC in-process patrol inspection, FQC finished product testing and OQC pre-shipment audit.

Mandatory inspection criteria apply to every component, wiring harness, complete machine electrical performance and outdoor ingress protection across all production phases.

We enforce strict control over every critical checkpoint — raw material intake, workshop fabrication, aging testing and finished goods dispatch — to eliminate equipment faults at source and deliver stable operation under harsh overseas operating conditions, including extreme heat, heavy salt mist and weak power grids.

Fig. INHE Factory & Product Certifications

Additionally, the company has rolled out a company-wide GP Green Product management system. We strictly adhere to EU environmental directives including RoHS and REACH, restricting hazardous substances across the full product lifecycle to satisfy global green energy market access standards.

We maintain long-standing cooperation with globally recognized certification authorities, including SGS, TÜV and BV. INHE’s full inverter portfolio has obtained extensive certifications, including CE, RETIE, UL1741, NTS, BIS, NRS097 and CEI-021. These certifications cover electrical safety, EMC, grid interconnection and environmental weather resistance, fully meeting market standards for mainstream regions including Europe, the Americas, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, and delivering full compliance assurance for all overseas customers.

Internal Technical Strength: R&D-Focused Technology Innovation

Smart manufacturing lays the foundation, while R&D fuels technological progress. INHE leverages close collaboration between R&D and manufacturing to build differentiated technical advantages. Our core R&D team boasts over 15 years of expertise in power electronics, focusing on four core technical fields: inverter topology, energy storage grid interconnection, grid adaptability and outdoor environmental protection. The team has accumulated mature experience in iterative optimization and on-site tuning to accommodate overseas wide-voltage grids, remote weak grids and extreme high/low temperature environments.

The company consistently invests over 10% of annual revenue in R&D. Supported by an on-site exclusive high-end electrical reliability laboratory, we iteratively develop customized models tailored to grid standards of individual overseas countries, continuously launching new-generation energy storage inverters featuring superior compatibility, safety and protection performance.

Fig. INHE R&D Lab

Global Display Platform: Physical Showroom & 360° VR Tour

INHE operates an exclusive new energy physical showroom with one-stop displays of full-power-range inverters, full-scenario energy storage solutions, smart energy management platforms, global certification documents and industry awards. We have also launched a 360° panoramic digital VR showroom, enabling overseas partners to review our products and solutions remotely for efficient communication and cooperation.

Fig.INHE Showroom

Attention to Every Detail, Craft Superior Products

Covering R&D testing, compliance-focused smart manufacturing, end-to-end quality control and worldwide product delivery, INHE has established integrated full-industry-chain capabilities for inverters while upholding a commitment to relentless refinement.

Moving forward, we will continue to push breakthroughs in core inverter technologies and empower global new energy development with robust production capacity, fully compliant high-quality products and flexible custom manufacturing services. We sincerely invite partners from home and abroad to visit our manufacturing base for on-site inspections and win-win negotiations, as we jointly tap into the rapidly growing global energy storage market.