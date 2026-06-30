Ninety Streetlights Illuminate Yumai Town, Akto County, Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang

Akto County, China, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — On the evening of April 13th, as darkness fell, 90 newly erected high-pole streetlights along the main roads and in public areas of Yukakhoi Village, Yumai Town, Akto County, Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, illuminated the village roads. This was a “gift” delivered to the villagers by the village-based work teams from the Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture CPPCC and the Akto County CPPCC.

Previously, during door-to-door visits, the work teams learned that some sections of the village were pitch black at night, making it inconvenient and unsafe for villagers to go out. Installing streetlights became a common wish. When members of the Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture and Akto County CPPCC conducted a joint investigation in the village, this livelihood issue attracted the attention of the members, who listed the village lighting problem as one of the urgent matters requiring coordination and resolution.

The people’s needs are our response. The village-based work team quickly prioritized village lighting as a key livelihood project for the year, actively reporting the situation to the Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture CPPCC (Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference) and seeking support. CPPCC members also leveraged their channels to actively offer suggestions, coordinate efforts, and jointly promote the project’s implementation. Soon, 50,000 yuan was secured, and streetlights were installed covering all seven villager groups, totaling 90 high-pole streetlights, achieving effective coverage of the public lighting network.

“Before, we had to use flashlights to go out at night. Now it’s much better; the roads are bright, and we feel much more at ease. The work team and CPPCC members have done a great service for us!” said villager Yusuyin Shawuti.

“These small streetlights illuminate the roads and warm the hearts of the people,” said Zhou Yongxian, the village’s first secretary and work team leader. He added that they will focus on the villagers’ urgent needs and concerns, actively integrate resources from all sides, and earnestly implement every project that benefits the people, making rural revitalization more substantial and vibrant.” led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights