Caring Hands Animal Hospital – Ashburn Welcomes Dr. Kira Pointon, DVM, to Its Veterinary Team

Ashburn, VA, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Caring Hands Animal Hospital – Ashburn is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kira Pointon, DVM, as Associate Veterinarian, effective July 27, 2026. Dr. Pointon brings a strong academic foundation, broad clinical expertise, and a genuine dedication to building lasting relationships with pet owners across the Ashburn community.

Dr. Pointon earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Pre-Veterinary Medicine from James Madison University before going on to complete her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

She furthered her clinical training with an additional year of hands-on experience at Louisiana State University — one of the country’s leading veterinary teaching institutions – rounding out her preparation for the full spectrum of companion animal medicine.

Her primary clinical interests include preventive medicine, dermatology, and exotic pet care, making her a valuable addition to a hospital that already serves a wide range of patients and life stages. Whether guiding a new puppy through its first wellness visits or supporting senior pets through more complex health needs, Dr. Pointon approaches every case with a focus on personalized, compassionate care. A Northern Virginia native originally from Alexandria, she brings local roots and a genuine understanding of the community she now serves.

Caring Hands Animal Hospital – Ashburn is an AAHA-accredited practice serving pet owners in Ashburn, Sterling, Leesburg, Herndon, Aldie, and the surrounding Northern Virginia region. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of services, including wellness exams, dentistry, surgery, imaging, laser therapy, senior care, and exotic pet care – all delivered by a team united by a shared commitment to compassionate, transparent veterinary medicine.

About Us

Caring Hands Animal Hospital – Ashburn is a full-service, AAHA-accredited veterinary hospital located at 43300 Southern Walk Plaza, Suite 124, Ashburn, VA 20148. Open six days a week, the hospital proudly serves pet owners throughout Loudoun County and the greater Northern Virginia area. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Pointon or any member of the care team, visit https://caringhandsvet.com/ashburn-va/ or call (703) 726-0446.