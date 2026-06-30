AMTS 2026 to Open in Shanghai as World’s Largest Automotive Manufacturing Engineering Show

SHANGHAI, China, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — AMTS 2026, the world’s largest exhibition for automotive manufacturing engineering, will take place from 8 to 10 July 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The event will bring together more than 850 exhibitors and attract over 70,000 professional visitors from across the globe, serving as the definitive platform for stakeholders to explore the latest advancements transforming automotive production worldwide.

This year’s exhibition will spotlight technologies reshaping how vehicles are built, including AI smart factories, digital twin systems, embodied intelligence, machine vision, and new energy vehicle testing equipment. These innovations reflect the industry’s accelerating shift toward intelligent, connected, and sustainable manufacturing. From robotic assembly to AI-powered quality monitoring, AMTS 2026 will demonstrate how automation and data-driven decision-making are converging to redefine production efficiency and precision.

The exhibition floor will be organised into more than 20 specialised zones dedicated to distinct facets of automotive manufacturing, from body engineering and painting to final assembly, testing, and intelligent logistics. Alongside the exhibition, AMTS 2026 will host over 50 concurrent events, including flagship forums such as the 11th NEV Engineering Conference, the NEV Body Forming Summit, the 14th NEV Painting Summit, and the 15th NEV Final Assembly Summit. Technical workshops, themed conferences, and expert panels throughout the three-day programme will offer actionable insights into emerging trends and practical challenges facing the sector.

The A+ Awards programme returns with submissions from 154 companies featuring 260 products, spotlighting AI-empowered manufacturing innovations. Complementing the exhibition, A+ CONNECT provides year-round business matchmaking that enables exhibitors and visitors to sustain commercial relationships beyond the event dates. AMTS 2026 will be co-located with AHTE, Alu, and LWA, together occupying 12 halls and presenting approximately 1,500 exhibitors to more than 100,000 trade visitors under a single badge.

“AMTS 2026 arrives at a pivotal moment for the global automotive industry, as manufacturers race to adopt smarter, cleaner, and more flexible production systems,” said an exhibition organiser from RX. “With more than 20 specialised zones, 50-plus events, and four co-located shows accessible on one badge, this edition offers the most comprehensive view of the automotive manufacturing landscape available anywhere in the world today.”

Industry professionals are invited to pre-register now to secure complimentary admission to the exhibition, a saving of CNY 100 on the on-site registration fee. A single badge provides access to all four co-located shows — AMTS, AHTE, Alu, and LWA — allowing visitors to maximise their time and explore the full breadth of manufacturing engineering content across the 12-hall venue. Pre-registration is available at https://www.shanghaiamts.com.cn/links?id=9316.