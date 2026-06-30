Blake.cloud Free Cloud Mining Service for BTC, ETH, and XRP Holders

London, UK, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ —

As cryptocurrency continues to gain global popularity, more investors are searching for ways to generate steady passive income without investing in expensive hardware or specialized technical knowledge. Founded in 2016 and based in the United Kingdom, Blake.cloud is answering this call by launching a new, free cloud mining service tailored specifically for holders of mainstream cryptocurrencies like BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, and LTC.

Blake.cloud simplifies the traditional barriers to entry associated with cryptocurrency mining. Instead of purchasing costly mining rigs and managing complex system environments, users can easily rent computing power from remote data centers. Operating over 150 mining farms worldwide with more than 600,000 units, Blake.cloud powers its entire infrastructure using clean, renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind, and solar power.

To make the platform even more accessible, Blake.cloud has introduced a mobile app, effectively bringing cloud mining directly to users’ smartphones. Getting started takes just three simple steps:

Register an Account: Users can sign up on the official Blake.cloud website in under two minutes to receive a $50 registration bonus. This allows beginners to test the platform using a free trial contract that yields daily returns.

Select a Plan: The platform provides a range of flexible mining contracts tailored to different budgets, with plan options scaling from $100 up to $200,000.

Earn and Withdraw: Earnings are automatically settled every 24 hours without requiring any manual management. Once a contract expires, the initial principal is returned in full, giving users the option to withdraw their funds to a crypto wallet or reinvest them to accumulate compound returns.

In addition to its automated infrastructure, Blake.cloud features built-in security protocols, including SSL encryption and DDoS protection, alongside a real-time tracking dashboard. Users can also participate in an affiliate program that offers up to a 4.5% commission for successful friend referrals, with potential bonuses reaching up to $30,000.

Ultimately, Blake.cloud offers an alternative pathway for individuals to build cryptocurrency portfolios on “autopilot.” By combining high-end ASIC mining hardware, carbon-conscious energy choices, and a user-friendly mobile interface, the platform provides an easy entry point for anyone looking to maximize their passive income potential in the crypto space.

For more detail at https://blake.cloud/how-it-works/