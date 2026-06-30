Indirapuram Public School: A Preferred CBSE School for Families in Ghaziabad, Noida Extension, and Gaur City

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Choosing the right school is one of the most important decisions parents make for their children. Families today are looking beyond academics and seeking an institution that nurtures confidence, creativity, values, and life skills. For parents in Ghaziabad, Crossings Republik, Noida Extension, Greater Noida West, Gaur City, Siddharth Vihar, Raj Nagar Extension, and nearby areas, Indirapuram Public School has become a trusted destination for quality CBSE education.

With a student-focused learning environment and a commitment to academic excellence, Indirapuram Public School continues to shape young minds through modern teaching methods, experienced educators, and holistic development. The school follows the CBSE curriculum while incorporating activity-based learning, technology-enabled classrooms, sports, arts, and value-based education to prepare students for future success.

Recognized by many parents for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, Indirapuram Public School is widely regarded as one of the Best CBSE School in Crossings Republik, offering a nurturing environment where students excel in academics, sports, arts, and life skills.

Parents appreciate the school’s balanced approach to education, where every child is encouraged to develop intellectually, emotionally, socially, and physically. Instead of focusing only on examination results, the school emphasizes critical thinking, communication skills, creativity, leadership, and character building.

Located in Crossings Republik, Ghaziabad, the campus offers a safe and vibrant learning environment equipped with smart classrooms, science and computer laboratories, a well-stocked library, sports facilities, music and dance rooms, transportation services, and secure infrastructure designed to support a child’s overall growth.

The school’s experienced faculty members work closely with students to understand their individual strengths and learning needs. This personalized approach helps children build confidence while achieving academic excellence. Regular co-curricular activities, cultural events, competitions, and leadership programs further enhance students’ overall personality and prepare them for real-world challenges.

One of the key reasons families from Noida Extension, Greater Noida West, Gaur City, Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundhara, and nearby localities choose Indirapuram Public School is its accessibility and commitment to delivering high-quality instruction in a welcoming and inclusive setting. The school’s transportation network covers several nearby residential areas, making daily commuting convenient for students.

As education continues to evolve, Indirapuram Public School remains focused on preparing students for a rapidly changing world. By combining strong academics with innovation, ethics, technology, and experiential learning, the school empowers children to become confident learners and responsible citizens.

Parents looking for a CBSE school that values both academic achievement and holistic development can explore the opportunities offered by Indirapuram Public School and experience an environment where every child is encouraged to discover their true potential.

About Indirapuram Public School

Established with the vision of delivering quality education, Indirapuram Public School, Crossings Republik, is a CBSE-affiliated senior secondary school located in Ghaziabad. The school is dedicated to nurturing young minds through academic excellence, modern infrastructure, experienced faculty, innovative teaching methodologies, sports, performing arts, and value-based education. With a strong emphasis on holistic development, the institution continues to inspire students to become confident, compassionate, and future-ready individuals.

Media Contact

Indirapuram Public School

Plot No. EF-7 & 8B, Crossings Republik, NH-24, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Phone: +91-9560994642

Website: https://www.indirapuramschoolcr.com/

Email: indirapuramps.cr@gmail.com