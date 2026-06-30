McKinney, Texas, 2026-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Every autumn weekend, millions of American parents line sidelines across the country, cheering on sons and daughters who have fallen in love with football. The sport is woven into the fabric of communities from rural Texas to the suburbs of the northeast, and for many families, the question is never whether a child will play, it is simply when, and in what form.

That question, it turns out, is far more complex than most parents realize. And it is one that Roger Wilson has spent the better part of a decade helping families answer correctly.

Wilson is not a physician or a policy researcher. He is something rarer, a former professional rugby player who made over 350 competitive appearances across a 15-year career, absorbed more than 2,500 tackles, and never once suffered a concussion. He is also the founder of Tackle Smart Sports, a football coaching academy in McKinney, Texas, that has quietly built a reputation as one of the most rigorous and safety-conscious programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Earlier this year, the academy published a detailed guide addressing one of the most commonly searched questions in youth sports: when is the right age for children to start tackle football? The full resource is available at https://www.tacklesmartsports.com/when-is-the-right-age-for-kids-to-start-tackle-football/

The guide does not offer the kind of reassuring one-liner that many parents might hope to find. Instead, it does something more valuable — it explains the biology behind the debate. Children under the age of 12, the resource notes, have neck and core muscles that are not yet developed enough to manage the forces generated during tackle-level collisions. Combined with a head-to-body ratio that is proportionally larger in younger children than in teenagers or adults, this creates a physical dynamic that increases concussion risk in ways that even well-fitted helmets cannot fully offset. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Concussion Legacy Foundation, and the Aspen Institute have each, independently, arrived at similar conclusions, recommending that full-contact tackle football be delayed until around age 14, when the musculoskeletal system has matured meaningfully.

None of this means football is too dangerous to play. Wilson’s own career is evidence enough that contact sport, when approached with the right technique and the right timing, need not carry the injury burden it so often does at the youth level. What it does mean, the guide argues, is that the conversation around readiness needs to be honest, specific, and grounded in something more substantive than tradition or the fact that a local league happens to accept five-year-olds.

Flag football, the non-contact version of the game, occupies a central role in the resource. For children between roughly 7 and 13, flag football offers everything that makes football worth playing, the strategy, the teamwork, the thrill of competition, without the collision risk that makes early tackle participation a gamble with a developing brain. Athletes who spend those formative years in flag programs often arrive at tackle football with sharper football instincts and stronger foundational movement patterns than peers who were put into contact play before their bodies were ready.

Wilson’s own coaching model at Tackle Smart Sports is built around a technique called shoulder tackling , a contact method that has been standard practice in professional rugby for decades and is now being adopted by NFL franchises, Division I college programs, and high school state champions across the United States. Research from Marshall University’s School of Kinesiology has shown that shoulder tackling reduces the G-Force transmitted to the head during a collision by a factor of three compared to conventional head-first contact. That is not a marginal improvement. At the youth level, where neck strength is limited and brain tissue is still developing, it is the difference between a sport that builds young athletes and one that quietly erodes them. Full details on the academy’s current youth programs and enrollment for the 2026 summer season are available at Tackle Smart Sports. There is another dimension to this story that the guide addresses with particular candor — the coaching gap. Fewer than half of youth league coaches in the United States have received any formal training in safe tackling methodology. Many are well-meaning volunteers who played the game years ago and are passing on what they know. But instinct and nostalgia are not substitutes for sports science, and the gap between what coaches know and what developing athletes need is, in many programs, quite wide. Wilson’s academy offers coaching education packages specifically designed to close that gap, arming staff at every level with the techniques, drills, and assessment frameworks that professional programs take for granted.

ABOUT TACKLE SMART SPORTS

Tackle Smart Sports is a football coaching and player development academy based in McKinney, Texas. Founded by former professional rugby player and Performance Science graduate Roger Wilson, the academy teaches shoulder tackling methodology proven to reduce head-impact G-Force by threefold to players aged 6 through 18, as well as coaching staff across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Training sessions are held at INPOWERiQ Performance Centre, 6051 Alma Road, McKinney, Texas 75070.