Pneumatic Components Market Trends in Robotics and Assembly Automation

The global Pneumatic Components Market size was valued at USD 27.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 28.9 billion in 2026 to USD 41.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2026 to 2033. The market is driven by the growing adoption of industrial automation across automotive, food & beverage, packaging, pharmaceuticals, electronics, material handling, and manufacturing industries. Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a revenue share of 39.8% in 2025, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing investments in smart factory technologies.

Pneumatic components—including valves, actuators, cylinders, filters, regulators, lubricators, and air preparation units—are essential for automation and process control systems. Their reliability, durability, low maintenance requirements, and cost-effective operation make them ideal for high-speed manufacturing environments where precision, repeatability, and operational efficiency are critical.

As manufacturers continue modernizing production facilities, pneumatic systems remain a preferred automation solution due to their ability to deliver fast response times, consistent performance, and long operational life while reducing production downtime and maintenance costs.

Market Dynamics & Industry Characteristics

The pneumatic components industry is experiencing steady growth as manufacturers increasingly adopt Industry 4.0, factory automation, and intelligent manufacturing technologies.

Growing investments in automated production lines are increasing demand for pneumatic systems that provide efficient motion control, material handling, assembly operations, packaging, and robotic automation.

Major growth drivers include:

Expansion of industrial automation

Rising adoption of smart factories

Growth of automotive manufacturing

Increasing demand for packaging automation

Expansion of food & beverage processing facilities

Rising pharmaceutical manufacturing

Growth in electronics production

Increasing focus on energy-efficient manufacturing

Pneumatic systems continue to offer significant advantages over alternative technologies, including lower installation costs, operational simplicity, durability, and safer operation in demanding industrial environments.

Download a free sample copy of the Pneumatic Components Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

Emerging Industry Trend: Smart Pneumatic Systems

One of the most significant trends transforming the market is the integration of smart pneumatic components equipped with IoT sensors, digital controllers, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Modern pneumatic systems increasingly provide:

Real-time performance monitoring

Remote diagnostics

Predictive maintenance alerts

Intelligent airflow optimization

Energy consumption monitoring

Digital pressure control

Cloud-enabled equipment management

These intelligent capabilities help manufacturers minimize unplanned downtime, improve equipment efficiency, optimize compressed air usage, and reduce overall operating costs.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Growth

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global pneumatic components market, accounting for 39.8% of revenue in 2025, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

The region’s leadership is supported by:

Rapid industrialization across China, India, Japan, and South Korea

Expanding automotive manufacturing

Growth of electronics production

Increasing packaging industry investments

Government initiatives such as Make in India

Smart manufacturing programs across major Asian economies

Strong export-oriented manufacturing ecosystems

The combination of competitive manufacturing costs, skilled labor availability, growing domestic demand, and accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption continues to position Asia Pacific as the global hub for pneumatic component manufacturing and consumption.

Technology Outlook

Industry 4.0 technologies are significantly reshaping pneumatic system design and functionality. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating sensors, intelligent controllers, industrial IoT connectivity, and advanced automation software into pneumatic equipment.

These technological advancements enable:

Improved machine productivity

Higher process accuracy

Faster production cycles

Reduced maintenance requirements

Enhanced equipment reliability

Better energy efficiency

Simplified factory automation

Pneumatic systems continue to play a vital role in robotic automation, automated assembly lines, pick-and-place operations, material handling, and high-speed packaging systems due to their fast actuation, durability, and operational reliability.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Valves Remain the Largest Product Segment

By product, the valves segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.93% in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2026 to 2033.

Pneumatic valves play a central role in controlling airflow, pressure, and directional movement throughout pneumatic systems.

Their versatility, affordability, and critical importance in industrial automation continue to drive widespread adoption across manufacturing, packaging, and assembly applications.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

Industrial Manufacturing Dominates End Use

By end use, the industrial manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.56% in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Manufacturers increasingly rely on pneumatic systems for material handling, pressing, clamping, lifting, assembly, and automated production processes.

The growing emphasis on improving productivity, reducing downtime, and maintaining product quality continues to strengthen demand across manufacturing industries.

Regional Highlights

Largest Regional Market: Asia Pacific accounted for 39.8% of global revenue in 2025, driven by robust manufacturing activity, industrial automation, and smart factory investments.

Asia Pacific accounted for 39.8% of global revenue in 2025, driven by robust manufacturing activity, industrial automation, and smart factory investments. Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to continued industrial expansion and increasing automation adoption.

Asia Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to continued industrial expansion and increasing automation adoption. Leading Country: China held the largest market share in 2025, supported by its extensive manufacturing ecosystem, government-backed industrial modernization initiatives, and strong production capacity.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 27.6 Billion

USD 27.6 Billion Estimated Market Size (2026): USD 28.9 Billion

USD 28.9 Billion Projected Market Size (2033): USD 41.0 Billion

USD 41.0 Billion CAGR (2026–2033): 5.1%

Industry Outlook

The growing adoption of industrial automation and smart manufacturing continues to create significant opportunities for pneumatic component manufacturers worldwide.

Industries including automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, packaging, logistics, and material handling increasingly depend on pneumatic systems for reliable, high-speed automation.

The continued shift toward intelligent manufacturing environments is driving demand for advanced pneumatic cylinders, actuators, valves, filters, regulators, lubricators, and air preparation systems capable of supporting connected, data-driven production facilities.

Growing investments in factory modernization, digital manufacturing platforms, and sustainable industrial operations are expected to further strengthen long-term market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The pneumatic components market remains highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on innovation, product development, energy efficiency, digital integration, and global manufacturing expansion.

Key strategic priorities across the industry include:

Smart pneumatic technologies

Energy-efficient component development

Industry 4.0 integration

Industrial IoT connectivity

Product portfolio expansion

Global manufacturing capacity growth

Research and development investments

Sustainable automation solutions

Manufacturers continue investing in advanced engineering, intelligent automation technologies, and environmentally efficient pneumatic systems to meet evolving customer requirements while improving productivity and reducing operating costs.

Key Pneumatic Components Company Insights

Leading companies continue strengthening their competitive position through technological innovation, strategic expansion, and continuous product development.

SMC Corporation

SMC Corporation is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pneumatic automation equipment, offering a comprehensive portfolio of valves, cylinders, actuators, air preparation units, fittings, and motion control solutions. The company continues investing in smart automation technologies, energy-efficient products, and Industry 4.0-ready pneumatic systems that improve manufacturing productivity and operational reliability.

Festo SE & Co. KG

Festo SE & Co. KG is a global automation technology company specializing in pneumatic and electric automation solutions. Its product portfolio includes advanced pneumatic components, intelligent motion control systems, industrial automation software, and digital manufacturing technologies designed to support smart factories, robotics, and connected industrial operations worldwide.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Pneumatic Components Market

Key Pneumatic Components Companies

The following companies are among the leading participants operating in the global pneumatic components market:

SMC Corporation

Festo SE & Co. KG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Norgren, Inc. (IMI, PIC)

Bosch Rexroth AG

Airtac International Group

JELPC (Ningbo Jiaerling Pneumatic Machinery Co., Ltd.)

Zhaoqing Fangda Pneumatic Co. Ltd.

Camozzi Group

Conclusion

The global pneumatic components market is expected to maintain steady growth as industries continue investing in automation, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 technologies. Increasing demand for reliable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient motion control solutions across automotive, packaging, food processing, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and industrial manufacturing is driving widespread adoption of pneumatic systems.

Technological advancements in IoT-enabled pneumatic components, predictive maintenance, digital monitoring, and intelligent control systems are reshaping industrial automation by improving equipment performance, reducing downtime, and optimizing energy consumption. As manufacturers increasingly modernize production facilities and embrace connected factory environments, pneumatic components will remain fundamental to efficient, scalable, and sustainable industrial automation through 2033.

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…