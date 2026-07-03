Log-hub Appoints Hakan Bicil as Chief Transformation Officer

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2026-07-03 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub has appointed Hakan Bicil as Chief Transformation Officer, effective July 15, 2026. Hakan joins the management team to strengthen Log-hub’s position in the Logistics Service Provider market and support the company’s continued growth.

Hakan brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience across logistics, supply chain management, and business transformation. Throughout his career, he has held senior executive and CEO positions with leading global logistics organizations ( Duvenbeck Unternehmensgruppe, CEVA Logistics, Imperial Logistics International, etc.) building a strong track record in driving growth, leading complex transformations, and developing long-term customer partnerships.

We are convinced that with Hakan, Log-hub shall grow even faster. We shall benefit from his creativity and his outside-in views, as well as his long-term customer relationships and logistics CEO experience.

Dirk Reich, Chairman of the Board

As Log-hub continues to expand its portfolio and global footprint, Hakan will play a key role in strengthening customer relationships, accelerating growth within the LSP segment, and helping guide the company’s next stage of development.

Log-hub has established itself as an innovative force in supply chain technology. “I am excited to join the team and contribute to the company’s continued growth while helping customers create greater value from their supply chain data and planning processes.

Hakan Bicil, new Chief Transformation Officer