Animal Medical Clinic of Gulf Gate Delivers Comprehensive Veterinary Care in Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL, 2026-07-03 — /EPR Network/ — Animal Medical Clinic of Gulf Gate has built a reputation as one of Sarasota’s most trusted veterinary practices, offering a full spectrum of pet health services for dogs and cats under one roof. Located at 2316 Stickney Point Road, the clinic has served the Gulf Gate community and surrounding areas since earning AAHA accreditation in 1977 — a distinction it has proudly maintained ever since.

The clinic’s service offering spans the full continuum of pet care. Pet owners can access wellness exams, vaccination programs, parasite prevention, microchipping, and health and travel certificates for routine needs. For more complex cases, the clinic provides in-house diagnostic laboratory services, digital radiology, ultrasound imaging, and surgical procedures including spay and neuter, mass removals, and advanced soft tissue surgery. Additional specialty services — including pet dental care, laser therapy, and acupuncture — round out an unusually broad clinical menu for a community veterinary practice. Safe boarding accommodations and professional grooming services are also available on-site.

What distinguishes Animal Medical Clinic of Gulf Gate is its team’s sustained commitment to continuing education, ensuring that clinical protocols, diagnostic tools, and treatment approaches keep pace with the latest advances in veterinary medicine. “Dr. Lantry, Dr. Kurtz, and the entire AMC team are dedicated to providing the very best in veterinary medicine because your pets deserve nothing less,” the clinic shared in acknowledging five back-to-back Best Veterinarian wins.

Dr. Stephanie Lantry, DVM, Owner and Medical Director, earned her veterinary degree from Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1999 after completing her B.S. in Animal Science at the University of New Hampshire. A member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Animal Hospital Association, Dr. Lantry has practiced in Sarasota since 1999 and has been recognized among the region’s top veterinarians by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune Readers’ Choice Awards.

The clinic has received the Herald-Tribune’s Best Veterinarian recognition for five consecutive years — 2022 through 2026 — reflecting the loyalty of pet owners across Sarasota, Osprey, Bradenton, Nokomis, Venice, and neighboring communities.

About Us

Animal Medical Clinic of Gulf Gate is an AAHA-accredited, full-service veterinary practice located at 2316 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231, proudly serving the greater Sarasota area since 1977. Services include wellness care, diagnostics, surgery, dental care, laser therapy, acupuncture, boarding, and grooming. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.animalmedicalclinicgg.com or call (941) 922-0756.