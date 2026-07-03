Coldwater Animal Hospital Delivers Comprehensive Pet Care to Rochester, NY

New York, USA, 2026-07-03 — /EPR Network/ — Coldwater Animal Hospital, a trusted name in Rochester’s veterinary community for more than three decades, continues to provide pet owners across Western and Central New York with exceptional, individualized care for their dogs and cats. Conveniently located on Coldwater Road in Rochester, the hospital offers one of the region’s most comprehensive ranges of veterinary services under one roof making quality pet healthcare accessible to families throughout the area.

The hospital’s service menu spans the full spectrum of pet health needs. From routine wellness exams, vaccinations, and microchipping to advanced diagnostic care featuring an in-house laboratory, digital X-ray, and ultrasound, Coldwater Animal Hospital is equipped to address both everyday health concerns and complex medical conditions. Surgical services include spay and neuter procedures, soft tissue surgery, and specialized orthopedic operations, including TPLO surgery and ACL reconstruction, drawing referrals from across Western New York. Additional offerings include dental care, allergy and dermatology testing, laser therapy, pain management, and internal medicine consultations.

What sets Coldwater Animal Hospital apart is its commitment to stress-free, patient-centered care. The practice holds Fear-Free and Cat Friendly Practices® certifications — national designations that reflect a deliberate, science-backed approach to reducing pet anxiety during veterinary visits. Clients also benefit from an easy-to-use mobile app for managing appointment scheduling and vaccination records, as well as an online booking platform for added convenience.

Dr. Allison Cooperman, DVM, MPH a Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine graduate with a background in public health brings a distinctive perspective to the team. “Preventive care and client education are the foundation of everything we do,” said Dr. Cooperman. “When pet owners understand their animal’s health, they’re empowered to make better decisions and that leads to better outcomes for the pets we love.”

Coldwater Animal Hospital serves Rochester and surrounding communities including Buffalo, Syracuse, and the Southern Tier, operating six days a week with emergency referral support available after hours.

About Us

Coldwater Animal Hospital is a Fear-Free and Cat Friendly Practices® certified veterinary hospital proudly serving Rochester, NY and surrounding areas including Buffalo, Syracuse, and the Southern Tier since 1989. Services include wellness care, surgery, orthopedics, dentistry, diagnostics, laser therapy, and more. To schedule an appointment, visit www.coldwateronline.com or call us 585-247-7200