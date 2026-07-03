Rapid Care PLLC Offers Trusted Urgent Care in Sanford, NC and Fayetteville, NC

SANFORD, NC, 2026-07-03 — /EPR Network/ — Rapid Care PLLC is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its patient-centered urgent care services, making it easier for individuals and families to receive prompt medical attention without the long wait times often associated with emergency rooms. By strengthening access to Urgent Care Sanford, NC and Urgent Care in Fayetteville, NC, the practice remains committed to delivering convenient, high-quality healthcare for communities across central North Carolina.

As healthcare needs continue to evolve, patients increasingly seek medical providers that offer same-day appointments, walk-in availability, and compassionate care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Rapid Care PLLC is responding to this growing demand by ensuring residents have reliable access to experienced healthcare professionals who can diagnose, treat, and manage a wide range of urgent medical conditions efficiently.

Patients searching for Urgent Care Sanford, NC can benefit from a comprehensive range of services designed to address unexpected illnesses and minor injuries while minimizing disruptions to their daily routines. Instead of waiting days for an appointment or spending hours in an emergency department for non-emergency conditions, patients can receive timely evaluations and treatment from qualified medical providers dedicated to delivering personalized care.

The practice also continues to serve individuals looking for Urgent Care in Fayetteville, NC, helping patients receive prompt medical attention close to home. Whether experiencing seasonal illnesses, minor infections, sprains, cuts requiring treatment, or other unexpected health concerns, patients have access to convenient healthcare solutions focused on quality, efficiency, and patient satisfaction.

Rapid Care PLLC provides a broad spectrum of urgent care services that support individuals of all ages. These services include treatment for common illnesses such as colds, influenza, sore throats, ear infections, sinus infections, urinary tract infections, allergies, and respiratory conditions. Medical providers also evaluate and treat minor injuries including cuts, burns, sprains, strains, and uncomplicated fractures that do not require emergency surgical intervention.

Beyond treating acute illnesses and injuries, Rapid Care PLLC offers preventive healthcare services that contribute to healthier communities throughout North Carolina. Physical examinations, sports physicals, school physicals, employment screenings, vaccinations, diagnostic testing, and laboratory services help patients stay proactive about their overall health while receiving efficient care in one convenient location.

Healthcare accessibility remains a top priority for Rapid Care PLLC. By offering flexible scheduling and walk-in availability, the organization helps reduce unnecessary emergency room visits while ensuring patients receive prompt evaluation when medical concerns arise unexpectedly. This patient-first approach has made the practice a trusted healthcare resource for families, working professionals, students, and seniors throughout the region.

“Every patient deserves timely access to compassionate and high-quality medical care,” said a spokesperson for Rapid Care PLLC. “Our commitment to expanding services for individuals seeking Urgent Care Sanford, NC and Urgent Care in Fayetteville, NC reflects our mission of improving healthcare accessibility while delivering exceptional patient experiences. We are proud to continue serving our communities with professional, convenient, and dependable urgent care services.”

The growing population throughout Sanford, Fayetteville, and surrounding communities has increased the demand for healthcare providers capable of delivering efficient same-day medical treatment. Rapid Care PLLC continues investing in clinical excellence, experienced healthcare professionals, and patient-focused care to meet these evolving needs while maintaining high standards of medical practice.

Patients often choose urgent care because it bridges the gap between primary care and emergency medicine. Many illnesses and injuries require immediate attention but are not severe enough to justify an emergency room visit. Rapid Care PLLC provides an ideal solution by offering prompt diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up recommendations that help patients recover quickly while avoiding unnecessary healthcare expenses.

Residents seeking Urgent Care Sanford, NC appreciate the convenience of receiving quality healthcare without lengthy appointment delays. Likewise, individuals looking for Urgent Care in Fayetteville, NC benefit from accessible medical services designed to fit busy schedules while delivering comprehensive evaluations and effective treatment plans.

Rapid Care PLLC also emphasizes patient education during every visit. Medical providers work closely with patients to explain diagnoses, discuss treatment options, recommend preventive strategies, and encourage healthy lifestyle choices that contribute to long-term wellness. This personalized approach helps patients make informed healthcare decisions while building lasting relationships based on trust and compassionate care.

As healthcare continues to evolve, Rapid Care PLLC remains dedicated to expanding access to quality medical services that prioritize convenience, clinical excellence, and positive patient outcomes. Through ongoing improvements in urgent care delivery, the practice aims to remain a trusted healthcare partner for individuals and families throughout Sanford, Fayetteville, and neighboring North Carolina communities.

Patients interested in learning more about available urgent care services, office hours, or appointment information are encouraged to visit the Rapid Care PLLC website or contact the practice directly.

About Rapid Care PLLC

Rapid Care PLLC is a trusted healthcare provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive urgent care and primary healthcare services throughout North Carolina. The practice focuses on providing accessible, patient-centered medical care for individuals and families through same-day treatment, walk-in services, preventive healthcare, physical examinations, diagnostic testing, vaccinations, and management of common illnesses and minor injuries. By emphasizing compassionate care, clinical excellence, and convenient access to healthcare, Rapid Care PLLC continues serving communities seeking reliable medical services in Sanford, Fayetteville, and surrounding areas.

Media Contact

Rapid Care – Sanford Office

Address: 2609 S. Horner Blvd, Sanford, NC 27332

Phone (Main): (919) 718-0414

Text for Appointments: (919) 292-2032

Email: rapidcaresanford@gmail.com

Website: https://rapidcarellc.com/

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Primary Providers: Dr. Suriya Jayawardena (Dr. Jay), Alexus Robinson (MSN, FNP-C), Michael Barron Harrison (AGACNP-BC).

Rapid Care PLLC – Fayetteville Office