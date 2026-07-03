Semiyard Launches New Truck Load Board, Connecting Carriers and Brokers on One Unified Platform

New feature streamlines freight matching, giving carriers faster access to loads and brokers a wider, more reliable pool of capacity.

, 2026-07-03 — /EPR Network/ — Semiyard, an all-in-one platform for the trucking industry offering truck parking, a load board, trucking services, and a marketplace, today announced the launch of its new Truck Load Board, a feature built to help carriers find loads faster and give brokers direct access to a vetted network of available trucks — all within the existing Semiyard platform.

The new Load Board eliminates the need for carriers and brokers to juggle multiple third-party boards, disconnected phone calls, and outdated spreadsheets. By bringing load posting, capacity search, and booking into a single, real-time marketplace, Semiyard aims to reduce empty miles, speed up load coverage, and make freight matching more transparent for everyone involved.

What’s New

For Carriers:

Real-time visibility into available loads that match their lanes, equipment type, and schedule

Simple filters to search by origin, destination, equipment, rate, and pickup date

Direct communication with brokers to negotiate and book loads without leaving the platform

Fewer empty miles and more consistent freight, thanks to smarter load-matching

For Brokers:

Instant access to a growing network of available carriers and trucks

Tools to post loads quickly and reach qualified carriers in the right location

Visibility into carrier reliability and load history to make faster, more confident booking decisions

A streamlined way to fill capacity without relying on scattered outreach

Why It Matters

The freight industry has long relied on a patchwork of load boards, phone calls, and manual processes to match available trucks with available freight — a process that’s often slow, inefficient, and short on transparency. Semiyard’s new Load Board is designed to close that gap by putting carriers and brokers on the same platform, with the same real-time data, so both sides can move faster and with greater confidence.

“Carriers and brokers shouldn’t need five different tools just to move one load. With the new Load Board, we’re bringing that entire process into one place, in real time, so our users can spend less time searching and more time moving freight,” said Jora Singh, Founder of Semiyard.

About Semiyard

Semiyard is an all-in-one platform built for the trucking and freight industry, giving carriers and brokers everything they need in one place: Parking to find and book truck parking spots, a Load Board to browse and book available loads, Services for trucking solutions like maintenance and repair, and a Marketplace to buy, sell, and connect within the industry.

Media Contact:

Jora Singh

support@semiyard.com

888-770-3304

https://semiyard.com/