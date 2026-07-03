Goodfirms Unveils Ranking of 4,496 Top-Rated Software Development Companies Serving U.S. Businesses

Las Vegas, NV, 2026-07-03 — /EPR Network/ — Goodfirms, a global B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform, today announced its updated ranking of 4,496 top-rated software development companies serving U.S. businesses, giving buyers a research-backed starting point for one of the most consequential vendor decisions they’ll make this year.

Alongside the national ranking, Goodfirms also maintains state-level directories that let buyers narrow their search to specific regional tech hubs, including California (802 vetted companies), Illinois (167 vetted companies), Washington (101 vetted companies), Massachusetts (97 vetted companies), and Michigan (94 vetted companies). These regional listings follow the same verification standard as the national directory, giving buyers the option to evaluate vendors close to home alongside the full nationwide pool.

U.S. companies continue to rely on outside development partners at scale — from startups building MVPs to enterprises modernizing legacy systems with AI-driven solutions. With thousands of agencies claiming expertise in custom software, mobile development, and enterprise platforms, buyers are increasingly turning to independently verified data rather than self-reported marketing claims to make sourcing decisions.

Goodfirms’ directory ranks U.S. software development companies using a data-driven methodology that scores each firm on verified client reviews, portfolio depth, market presence, and overall client satisfaction. Every listed company is evaluated against the same criteria, removing the guesswork that typically comes with vendor shortlists compiled solely from search results or sponsored placements.

“Choosing a software development partner is rarely just a technical decision — it’s a bet on delivery, communication, and long-term reliability,” said a Goodfirms spokesperson. “With nearly 4,500 vetted companies now listed for the U.S. alone, our goal is to give business leaders a transparent way to compare real track records instead of relying on guesswork or polished pitch decks.”

Each profile in the directory includes verified client testimonials, hourly rate ranges, company size, founding year, and headquarters location, allowing buyers to filter by budget, team scale, and specialization — whether they need a boutique agency for a focused MVP build or an enterprise-grade partner for a multi-year digital transformation.

The directory is part of Goodfirms’ broader platform, which features more than 110,000 technology companies worldwide, backed by over 1.2M humanly vetted client reviews, and is referenced by more than 2 million business decision-makers monthly across 130+ countries.

About Goodfirms

Goodfirms is a B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform that helps businesses find the right technology and service partners. Through a combination of independent research and verified client feedback, GoodFirms evaluates companies across software development, IT services, marketing, and more—helping buyers make confident, data-backed sourcing decisions.

Media Contact

Sophia Jaden

Email: sophia@goodfirms.co

Website: https://www.goodfirms.co