Blood-Based Biomarker for Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics Market Growth Across Clinical Research

The global Blood-Based Biomarker For Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 169.2 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 194.8 million in 2026 to USD 529.9 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America dominated the global market with a 43.0% revenue share in 2025, driven by regulatory approvals, expanding clinical adoption, and increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic solutions.

A major turning point for the market occurred on May 16, 2025, when the U.S. FDA granted marketing clearance to Fujirebio’s Lumipulse G pTau217/β-amyloid 1-42 plasma ratio, the first blood-based test cleared to aid in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. This milestone was followed by Labcorp’s nationwide commercial launch of the test on August 18, 2025, significantly improving accessibility for clinicians and patients.

These developments are reducing barriers to adoption by providing greater regulatory clarity, wider laboratory availability, and increased confidence among healthcare providers. As a result, blood-based biomarker (BBM) testing is rapidly emerging as a practical alternative to more invasive and expensive diagnostic methods such as amyloid PET imaging and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis.

Advancements in Blood-Based Biomarker Technologies

Continuous innovation in biomarker science is transforming Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics by enabling earlier, faster, and more accessible detection.

Modern blood-based diagnostic platforms increasingly utilize:

Phosphorylated tau (p-tau) biomarkers

Amyloid-beta (Aβ42/40) ratio analysis

Glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) testing

Automated immunoassay platforms

Multiplex biomarker panels

High-sensitivity analytical technologies

AI-assisted diagnostic interpretation

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Guidance presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025 and published by the Alzheimer’s Association indicates that blood-based biomarker tests demonstrating ≥90% sensitivity and ≥75–90% specificity can effectively triage patients and, in high-performance settings, may substitute for amyloid PET imaging or CSF testing in appropriately selected individuals.

Among available biomarkers, p-tau217-containing panels consistently demonstrate superior diagnostic performance compared with earlier-generation biomarkers such as p-tau181 or Aβ42/40 alone. Clinical evidence also continues to validate commercially available solutions, with Quest Diagnostics’ AD-Detect™ reporting greater than 90% sensitivity and specificity, while the FDA-cleared Lumipulse assay has demonstrated approximately 92% positive agreement and 97% negative agreement for Alzheimer’s pathology.

Emerging Industry Trend: Precision Neurology and Earlier Disease Detection

One of the most significant trends shaping the market is the shift toward precision neurology. Blood-based biomarker testing is increasingly being incorporated into routine dementia evaluation pathways, enabling earlier identification of Alzheimer’s disease before significant cognitive decline occurs. Earlier diagnosis supports timely therapeutic intervention, patient stratification for clinical trials, and personalized treatment planning as disease-modifying therapies continue to expand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Tau-Related Biomarkers Dominate the Market

By type, the tau-related markers segment accounted for 45.7% of the global market in 2025 and is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Biomarkers including p-tau181, p-tau217, and p-tau231 demonstrate high diagnostic accuracy for distinguishing Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative disorders.

Their superior sensitivity and specificity continue to drive increasing adoption across clinical practice and research settings.

Immunoassays Lead Technology Adoption

By technology, the immunoassay segment held 67.8% of the market in 2025.

ELISA, chemiluminescent immunoassays, and fully automated immunoassay platforms remain the preferred technologies due to their scalability, reproducibility, and compatibility with routine laboratory workflows.

The FDA clearance of the first automated blood-based Alzheimer’s diagnostic test has further validated immunoassay technology for widespread clinical use.

Clinical Laboratories Remain Primary End Users

By end use, the clinical laboratories and hospital laboratories segment accounted for 53.0% of the market in 2025.

Hospital laboratories are integrating blood-based biomarker testing into dementia care pathways to support patient triage before recommending PET imaging or lumbar puncture procedures.

Clinical reference laboratories are also expanding testing portfolios, improving access for community physicians while supporting pharmaceutical clinical trials and population screening initiatives.

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Regional Highlights

North America Leads Global Adoption

North America accounted for 43.0% of global revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market.

Strong regulatory support, advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing Alzheimer’s awareness, and rapid commercialization of blood-based diagnostic tests continue to drive regional growth.

The availability of FDA-cleared diagnostic platforms has significantly accelerated physician confidence and reimbursement discussions.

Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

Rising aging populations, increasing healthcare investments, expanding neurological disease screening programs, and improving diagnostic infrastructure are supporting rapid market expansion.

Growing awareness of early dementia diagnosis is expected to further increase demand across the region.

United States Maintains Country-Level Leadership

The U.S. held the largest market share in 2025.

Strong research activity, early regulatory approvals, extensive laboratory networks, and increasing adoption of disease-modifying Alzheimer’s therapies continue to strengthen market growth.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 169.2 Million

USD 169.2 Million Estimated Market Size (2026): USD 194.8 Million

USD 194.8 Million Projected Market Size (2033): USD 529.9 Million

USD 529.9 Million CAGR (2026–2033): 17.4%

17.4% Largest Regional Market: North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Regulatory Progress Accelerating Commercial Adoption

Recent regulatory milestones are reshaping the competitive landscape for Alzheimer’s diagnostics. FDA clearance of blood-based biomarker assays has established greater clinical confidence while encouraging healthcare providers to adopt non-invasive testing as an early diagnostic tool. Expanding reimbursement discussions, increasing pharmaceutical investment in Alzheimer’s therapies, and growing use of biomarker-driven patient selection in clinical trials are further strengthening long-term market growth.

At the same time, advances in multiplex biomarker panels, high-throughput laboratory automation, digital pathology, and artificial intelligence-assisted data interpretation are improving diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency. These innovations are expected to support broader integration of blood-based biomarkers into routine neurological care worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

The blood-based biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics market is characterized by rapid innovation, strategic collaborations, regulatory advancements, and expanding commercial test portfolios. Leading companies are investing in automated immunoassays, multiplex biomarker technologies, next-generation analytical platforms, and clinical validation studies to improve diagnostic performance and expand global adoption.

Key industry participants continue to strengthen their competitive positions through:

Regulatory approvals and commercialization

Advanced immunoassay platform development

Strategic partnerships with healthcare providers

Clinical trial collaborations

Expansion of laboratory testing networks

Investment in precision medicine and biomarker research

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Key Blood-based Biomarker for Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics Companies

The following companies have been profiled in the global blood-based biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Quanterix

Fujirebio

C2N Diagnostics

Labcorp

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Siemens Healthineers

Lilly USA, LLC

Abbott

ALZpath

Conclusion

The blood-based biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics market is entering a transformative phase as regulatory approvals, technological innovation, and growing clinical acceptance accelerate the shift toward non-invasive early diagnosis. Blood-based biomarker testing offers significant advantages over conventional imaging and cerebrospinal fluid analysis by improving accessibility, reducing diagnostic complexity, and enabling earlier intervention.

Future market growth will be driven by continued advances in phosphorylated tau biomarkers, automated immunoassay platforms, multiplex testing technologies, artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics, and precision neurology. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize early detection and personalized treatment strategies, blood-based biomarker testing is expected to become a cornerstone of Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis and patient management worldwide.

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