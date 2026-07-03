K Touch of Glam Sets the Standard for Special Occasion Makeup Artist in London

Posted on 2026-07-03 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Makeup Artist in London

London, UK [3rd July, 2026] – 

K Touch of Glam is proud to offer premium beauty services as a Special Occasion Makeup Artist in London. The company creates elegant looks for clients who want to feel confident and camera-ready. Every appointment is designed to match the client’s style, skin tone, and event needs.

The demand for a trusted Special Occasion Makeup Artist in London continues to grow. More clients now want professional makeup that lasts through long events. K Touch of Glam responds with careful planning, quality products, and a personalised approach.

Beauty Services for Memorable Events

K Touch of Glam works with clients attending many types of events, including:

  • Weddings
  • Engagement parties
  • Proms
  • Birthday celebrations
  • Corporate events
  • Photoshoots

Each makeup session starts with a clear understanding of the client’s vision. The goal is to create a flawless look that feels natural, polished, and special.

Personalised Makeup with Lasting Results

K Touch of Glam focuses on detail, balance, and lasting wear. The company uses trusted techniques to help makeup stay fresh for hours. This gives clients peace of mind during important moments.

Clients choose K Touch of Glam for several reasons:

  • Tailored looks for different occasions
  • High-quality makeup products
  • Professional and friendly service
  • Careful attention to detail
  • A strong focus on client comfort

These qualities help K Touch of Glam stand out in a busy beauty market.

Raising Standards in London Beauty

As a Special Occasion Makeup Artist in London, K Touch of Glam values professionalism and consistency. The company believes every client deserves to look and feel their best. With each booking, the brand aims to deliver beauty services that are reliable, stylish, and memorable.

About Us

K Touch of Glam is a London-based beauty brand offering makeup services for special events. The company is known for creating refined, personalised looks that suit each client. Its mission is to deliver confidence, elegance, and beauty through expert makeup artistry.

Contact Information 

K Touch of Glam

Location: London, UK

Phone: 07539068360

Email: ktouchofglam@gmail.com

Website: https://ktouchofglam.com/special-occasion-makeup-artist-london/

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