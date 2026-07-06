Park Street Lamp Renovation Project Completed in Gao’an City, Yichun, Jiangxi

Jiangxi Province, China, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, the comprehensive park street lamp renovation project launched by the Urban Administration Bureau of Gao’an City, Yichun, Jiangxi Province has been completed, with hundreds of brand-new bright LED street lamps now in service.

Previously, some citizens reported problems such as aging street lamps and insufficient lighting in certain parks, which affected nighttime travel and leisure activities. After receiving the feedback, the Urban Administration Bureau attached great importance to the issue, coordinated relevant departments immediately, and arranged staff to conduct comprehensive inspections, updates and maintenance on street lamps in all parks.

“This renovation mainly covers street lamps in 8 parks and squares in the urban area, with a total of 254 street lamps upgraded to facilitate citizens’ nighttime travel,” said Zhu Qiangdong, a staff member of the Urban Administration Bureau.

The renovation covers eight major leisure venues including Anti-Drug Park and Jinying Park, where old and dim street lamps have been uniformly replaced with new energy-saving and eco-friendly LED lamps. The new lamps not only greatly improve lighting effects with softer and more comfortable light, but also significantly reduce energy consumption, combining practicality and environmental protection.

During construction, the Gao’an Urban Administration Bureau formulated a scientific construction plan and implemented off-peak construction to minimize impacts on citizens’ park experience. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights