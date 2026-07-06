Cosmographics Showcases Personalised Map Wall Art Designed Around Meaningful Places and Memories

London, UK, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Cosmographics is highlighting its growing collection of personalised map wall art, offering customers the opportunity to transform meaningful locations, journeys, and achievements into distinctive artwork. Designed for both homes and offices, every map is created around individual ideas, allowing customers to choose the style, colour, and size that best complements their interior.

A Choice of Personalised Map Wall Art for Every Interior

Designs to Match Your Style

The collection includes personalised map wall art in a wide range of styles. Customers can choose from artistic maps, retro maps, stunning physical maps, politically coloured maps, and world maps in black, grey, and white. Every design can be customised in colours of your choice, making it easy to create artwork that suits modern, traditional, or contemporary interiors.

With a variety of sizes available, each map can become a striking feature within a living room, hallway, study, or office while reflecting a location that holds personal significance.

Personalised Maps Created Around Your Ideas

Turning Memories into Artwork

Personalised maps are customised to meet individual needs and preferences. They can celebrate favourite places, important milestones, memorable journeys, sporting achievements, or locations that have shaped personal experiences. Rather than selecting a standard design, customers work closely with Cosmographics to create personalised map wall art that reflects their own vision.

Every project begins with an idea. The design process focuses on understanding what the customer wants to achieve before transforming that concept into a finished map designed specifically for them.

Creative Requests Are Always Welcome

Bespoke Designs Without Limits

Over many years of designing customised maps, Cosmographics has created a wide variety of original projects. These have included Bugsy’s Sailing Adventures, an upside down map of the British Isles, Iron Man challenges, and epic journeys completed by car, bike, and on foot.

Customers are encouraged to submit their own ideas, regardless of how unusual they may seem. Every project receives individual attention, making each piece of personalised map wall art unique and meaningful.

Introducing PetMaps®

A Personalised Tribute to Your Pet

PetMaps® is a new addition to the range of personalised map wall art. Each design features a map centred on your home or another chosen location together with a custom drawing created from a photograph of your pet.

To begin, customers simply provide the location, a title for the map, and a clear photograph of their pet. An artwork proof is prepared for approval before printing, allowing any final adjustments to be made.

The finished artwork is available mounted in an 8-inch by 8-inch light oak, white, or black frame. Customers who prefer a different size can also order an unframed print for their own framing.

Designed Around Personal Stories

Every piece of personalised map wall art produced by Cosmographics is designed to combine creativity with personal meaning. Whether celebrating a special place, capturing an unforgettable journey, or creating a lasting reminder of a beloved pet, each map is produced with careful attention to detail and tailored to the customer’s individual requirements.

For further information about personalised map wall art, contact Cosmographics in Hertfordshire on 01923277963.

To discover more about the bespoke design options available for personalised map wall art, including customised maps for homes, offices, special memories, and unique gift ideas, contact Cosmographics in Hertfordshire on 01923277963.