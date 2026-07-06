Film & Foil Solutions Introduces Bespoke Wicketed Bags and Stand Up Pouches for Flexible Packaging Solutions

Haydock, UK, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Film & Foil Solutions is pleased to offer bespoke Wicketed Bags and Stand Up Pouches designed to meet the packaging requirements of businesses across a wide range of industries. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and sustainability, the company manufactures tailored packaging solutions that help improve productivity while delivering excellent product presentation.

Wicketed Bags Designed for Efficient Packing Operations

Film & Foil Solutions specialises in manufacturing bespoke Wicketed Bags to suit individual customer requirements. The bags are securely stacked on a wicket wire or plastic clips, allowing quick and easy dispensing during high-speed packing operations. This efficient design supports faster packaging processes and helps streamline production.

Customisation to Match Your Requirements

Every project is manufactured to specification. Customers can choose plain, printed, or customer-specific coloured Wicketed Bags. Additional options include easy tear-off facilities, punched air holes for easier filling, specially designed bottom gussets, custom venting, perforations, and tailored material thicknesses. These features provide practical packaging solutions for a variety of applications.

Bespoke Sizes and Material Options

Film & Foil Solutions manufactures Wicketed Bags in bag lengths up to 700mm and widths from 110mm to 390mm. Material choices include LDPE, HDPE, MDPE, LLDPE, recycled products, PP, OPP, and CPP. This broad selection allows businesses to select the most suitable material based on product protection, strength, flexibility, clarity, and performance requirements.

Stand Up Pouches That Combine Functionality and Shelf Appeal

Film & Foil Solutions also manufactures bespoke Stand Up Pouches tailored to customer specifications. These lightweight pouches provide an attractive presentation while helping products stand securely on retail shelves. They are available for both small and large production quantities, offering flexibility for a wide range of packaging projects.

Extensive Features and Premium Finishes

The range of Stand Up Pouches includes pouches with zippers, windows, tear strips, soft close features, Doy Pack designs, and pouches for wet products. Plain and printed options are available, with advanced printing techniques supporting custom logos, unique artwork, and lacquers. High barrier materials are also available to help protect products and support longer shelf life where required.

Specialist materials can be supplied for applications requiring heat, oven, or microwave compatibility. Stand Up Pouches are available in sizes up to 350mm in width and 400mm in height, providing flexibility for many packaging requirements.

Sustainability Remains a Priority

Sustainability forms an important part of the manufacturing process at Film & Foil Solutions. Wherever possible, packaging is produced using eco-friendly plastics that are easy to recycle. Responsibly sourced materials, including single polymer structures together with mono and laminate material options, help support recycling initiatives while maintaining excellent packaging performance.

The lightweight nature of both Wicketed Bags and Stand Up Pouches also helps reduce storage requirements and improve warehouse efficiency. Flexible packaging occupies less space than many rigid alternatives, contributing to improved logistics and a lower carbon footprint.

Packaging for Diverse Applications

Film & Foil Solutions manufactures bespoke packaging for food, retail, medical, and industrial applications. Stand Up Pouches are suitable for products including nuts, tea, coffee, biscuits, sweets, wet food, dry food, yoghurts, pet food, protein powders, and many other products. Wicketed Bags can also be tailored to meet the specific packaging needs of numerous industries.

Businesses looking for reliable bespoke Wicketed Bags and Stand Up Pouches are invited to discuss their packaging requirements with Film & Foil Solutions. For further information or to request a personalised quotation, contact Film & Foil Solutions in Haydock on 01942727151.

For more information about our bespoke packaging solutions, explore our range of Wicketed Bags and Stand Up Pouches, or contact Film & Foil Solutions on 01942727151 to discuss your packaging requirements.