Ryan Group Launches Year-Long Sustainability Drive with 1 Million Tree Plantation Initiative with Rotary International

Evanston, IL, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan Group of Institutions marked a milestone in its longstanding partnership with Rotary Club as Mr. Ravishankar Dakoju took charge as the District Governor 3192 of Rotary International. On this occasion, the group started its ambitious 1Million Tree Plantation Drive, a year-long sustainability initiative across the country.

The initiative was ceremonially flagged off from NMKRV College, Bengaluru, and will be implemented simultaneously across Ryan campuses in Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Bolpur (West Bengal), Kochi, and Chennai.

Moving beyond a one-day plantation activity, the drive represents a sustained green movement throughout the academic year 2026–27, with saplings being planted, nurtured, and monitored across Ryan Group’s extensive network of schools. The initiative reflects the shared values of Rotary and Ryan Group — service above self, community responsibility, and a commitment towards building a greener future for the next generation.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Institutions, began his speech stating “Dr. A.F. Pinto’s founding belief: that education must go beyond the classroom and into the community. He always said that a truly educated person is one who serves. In Mr. Ravishankar Dakoju, I see that belief in action – a man who has spent his life giving back, long before it became a cause, and long after the applause fades.”

Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, Mr. Pinto said, “Through this action, we are not only planting trees but also safeguarding the future of our children and the generations that follow. At a time when the world faces increasing environmental challenges, it is our collective responsibility to leave behind a greener and healthier planet. Every sapling planted today represents hope, responsibility, and a commitment to sustainable living.”

The Ryan-Rotary partnership is committed to four meaningful initiatives. First, the One Million Saplings Plantation Drive — our flagship environmental programme, where Ryan students will plant one million saplings for a greener tomorrow. Today, we are ready to scale that spirit into a national movement with schools across 10 cities planting saplings. We will continue this until we cross one million saplings across the country before June 2027.

The second initiative, Water for the Voiceless, aims to ensure that each student learns about the empathy by providing access to water for animals. Ryan Schools third initiative aims to establishing Interact Clubs to nurture the next generation of service minded leaders. With a vision to not to let any child bereft of education the fourth initiative focuses on expanding access to supporting tribal Schools.

Ravishankar Dakoju, District Governor, Rotary International, added, “The Rotary-Ryan partnership beautifully aligns with our shared vision of creating meaningful community impact. This initiative is a testament to how collective action can drive sustainable change and inspire young minds to become responsible stewards of the environment.”

As Rotary International and Ryan Group of Institutions continue their journey of collaboration and service, the 1 Million Plantation Drive stands as a powerful example of how education, community participation, and environmental action can come together to create lasting impact.

About Ryan Group of Institutions

Ryan International Group is one of India’s premier educational institutions with a legacy spanning 50 years. The Group has played a pivotal role in transforming the K-12 education ecosystem through its emphasis on holistic learning, innovation, leadership, and global exposure. With multiple campuses across India and abroad, the institution continues to empower students with future-ready skills and values-driven education. For more information- https://www.ryangroup.org/

About Rotary Club

Rotary is a global network of more than 1.2 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. For more than 120 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, we are always working to better our world, and we stay committed to the end. https://www.rotary.org/en/about-rotary

***********************