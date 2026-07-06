Unikoo Glass & Hardware Expands Factory-Direct Frameless Shower Door Program With Free Nationwide Shipping to All 48 States

El Monte, CA, United States, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Unikoo Glass & Hardware, a U.S.-based manufacturer and direct supplier of architectural glass products, today announced the expanded nationwide availability of its premium frameless shower door line through its official website at unikoogroup.com. The announcement includes free shipping to all 48 contiguous states and the introduction of a structured Trade Program for licensed contractors and interior designers.

Three Flagship Models Now Available Nationwide

The Unikoo product lineup centers on three engineered frameless shower door systems designed to serve residential remodeling projects and commercial construction applications:

The UKS04 is a single-panel frameless sliding door available in widths from 44 to 60 inches and a standard height of 80 inches. Its bottom-rolling mechanism operates on a precision stainless steel track, and the panel is manufactured from 3/8-inch SGCC-certified Opti-White tempered glass. The UKS04 is available in matte black, brushed nickel, polished chrome, and brushed gold hardware finishes.

The UKS13 is a three-panel stacking sliding door system designed for wider openings and shared bathroom spaces. Its bypass configuration allows full-width access when panels are stacked, making it a preferred specification for accessible and hospitality installations. All glass panels are SGCC-certified and ANSI Z97.1-compliant.

The UKH07 is a frameless pivot swing door featuring wall-mounted self-centering hinges and a single large glass panel. The UKH07 opens inward or outward depending on installation configuration and is available in the same four hardware finishes as the UKS04. Its 3/8-inch tempered glass and solid 316-grade stainless steel hardware make it the most specification-grade option in the Unikoo line.

SGCC Certification and EnduroShield Nano-Coating Standard Across All Models

All Unikoo shower door models are manufactured with SGCC-certified and ANSI Z97.1-compliant tempered safety glass. SGCC certification — issued by the Safety Glazing Certification Council — confirms that the glass has passed North American impact and shatter resistance standards. In the event of breakage, SGCC-certified glass fractures into small, blunt pieces rather than sharp shards, substantially reducing injury risk.

Every Unikoo glass panel is treated with a permanent EnduroShield nano-coating applied during the manufacturing process. EnduroShield bonds to the glass surface at a molecular level, reducing the adhesion of water, soap residue, and mineral deposits. Independent testing indicates the coating reduces cleaning time by up to 90 percent compared to untreated glass. The treatment is permanent and does not require reapplication.

Hardware is constructed from 304 and 316 grade stainless steel across all structural components — wall brackets, door handles, rollers, and hinges. Grade 316 stainless steel is specified for components with direct water contact due to its superior resistance to moisture and cleaning chemicals.

Factory-Direct Model Eliminates Distribution Markup

Unikoo operates exclusively on a factory-direct basis, selling directly to homeowners, licensed contractors, and interior designers through unikoogroup.com. By removing wholesale distributors and retail intermediaries from the supply chain, Unikoo delivers professional-grade shower enclosures at prices substantially below comparable products in traditional retail channels.

All orders ship free to any address in the 48 contiguous United States. Standard dispatch is within 48 business hours of order confirmation. Custom-sized orders — where the buyer specifies exact glass dimensions outside standard catalog sizes — ship within approximately 15 business days.

Trade Program for Licensed Contractors

Unikoo offers a structured Trade Program for licensed contractors, general contractors, interior designers, and hospitality procurement teams. Program members receive access to wholesale pricing tiers, volume discounts on orders of five or more units, and dedicated account support. Custom configuration services — including shop drawing review for non-standard openings, neo-angle layouts, and frameless glass railing installations — are available to Trade Program members.

Contractors managing multiple projects can consolidate orders under a single Trade account, with consolidated invoicing and priority fulfillment available for qualifying order volumes.

About Unikoo Glass & Hardware

Unikoo Glass & Hardware is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in premium frameless shower doors, glass railings, and architectural hardware. All products carry SGCC certification and ANSI Z97.1 compliance. Unikoo serves homeowners, licensed contractors, and interior designers nationwide through factory-direct pricing and free shipping to all 48 contiguous states.

Contact:

Unikoo Glass & Hardware

Website: https://www.unikoogroup.com

Phone: 1-888-404-5533

Email: info@unikoogroup.com