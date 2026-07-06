CareSmartz Earns Leader Position on G2 for Third Consecutive Season

Pittsford, NY, 2026-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz 360, an AI-powered home care management platform, has earned the top position for the Leader and Momentum Leader Awards in G2’s Summer 2026 Home Care Agency Management Software category. CareSmartz360 has also been recognized with badges for Best Support, Easiest to Do Business With, Highest User Adoption, Most Implementable, Best Meet Requirements, and Fastest Implementation.

The Summer 2026 recognition marks the third consecutive G2 reporting cycle in which CareSmartz360 has achieved leader status, following recognitions in both Winter and Spring 2026. The Leader badge on G2 requires high scores on both customer satisfaction and market value. The awards reflect a sustained rise in satisfaction scores, signaling trust and stronger platform performance across 1,000+ agencies.

As home care agencies expand across locations and payer programs, operational complexity continues to grow. EVV compliance also varies by state. Authorization tracking spans multiple payers. Billing runs across Medicaid, private pay, and VA programs simultaneously.

Caregiver turnover also puts significant pressure on workforce continuity and scheduling. Nonetheless, CareSmartz360 brings all these variables into a single platform, enabling enterprise home care agencies to scale through integrated EVV compliance, payroll, scheduling, and billing workflows built for multi-location operations.

Further, recent platform investments include AI-powered scheduling optimization, AI-assisted care documentation functionality, predictive workforce insights, and operational intelligence tools designed to help agencies make faster, data-driven decisions.

“Home care agencies today are scaling in an environment shaped by payer complexity, workforce shortages, and increased compliance requirements. Our focus remains on helping agencies scale with operational clarity, strengthened margins, and improved decision-making.

CareSmartz360 today supports more than 1,000 agencies, 45,000 mobile users, manages over 3.5 million visits, and maintains 45+ EVV integrations across the United States.

About CareSmartz360



CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered home care platform built for enterprise agencies across the United States. It combines scheduling, EVV, billing, payroll, compliance, and reporting in a single system, giving agencies greater visibility and control as they scale.